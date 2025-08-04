Raytone Biotech Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of RTP-008 for Dry Eye Disease

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Raytone Biotech, a biotechnology company dedicated to innovative ophthalmic therapies, announced that it successfully completed the first patient dosing in its clinical trial of RTP-008 during Q2 2025. RTP-008 is a bioabsorbable tacrolimus lacrimal canaliculus plug for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED). The milestone was achieved at Beijing Tongren Hospital, Capital Medical University, a leading ophthalmic research institution in China.

Unmet Needs in DED Management

Dry eye is a multifactorial ocular surface disease. Management of DED is often complex. The challenge to develop management and treatment strategies that are not overly complicated for our patients. Current clinical approaches include physical interventions and pharmacological therapies. For patients with moderate-to-severe DED, treatment typically requires combination therapies. Many patients rely on two to three topical ophthalmic agents administered multiple times daily, a regimen that often leads to poor patient compliance due to its complexity. It may result in incomplete treatment courses, perpetuating a “remission-relapse vicious cycle”. Breaking this cycle demands therapies that provide symptomatic relief and address underlying pathophysiology, coupled with patient-centric treatment modalities to improve patient compliance.

About RTP-008

RTP-008, developed based on Raytone’s iSus® bioabsorbable sustained-release drug delivery platform, is a novel ophthalmic therapeutic designed to address the complexities of dry eye disease. The dual mechanism of action of RTP-008 addresses two key pathological aspects, including tear retention and anti-inflammatory.

Professor Ying Jie and Professor Lei Tian, Principal Investigators of the trial, commented,” The favorable tolerability observed in the first patient is an encouraging signal. We will closely monitor the patients and look forward to demonstrating robust clinical efficacy.”

Dr. Yanbo Ling, CEO of Raytone, stated, “This milestone marks our transition from preclinical development to clinical trials, opening new possibilities for patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye. Raytone will also research and develop other ocular drug-device combination products in parallel, while extending its mature products into the field of pet healthcare.”

About Raytone Biotech

Raytone Biotech is an innovative biotech company specializing in ocular bioabsorbable sustained-release technologies, dedicated to addressing clinical challenges associated with traditional eye drops. The company’s iSus® technology platform enables precise drug release that lasts from days to months following a single administration. Raytone is dedicated to driving the transformation of ophthalmic treatment towards a “long-lasting and precise” model, bringing benefits to people with eye diseases worldwide.

