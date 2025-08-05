Aurzen Redefines Portable Entertainment with BOOM air, a Searchlight-Style Projector Featuring Powerful Built-in Dolby Audio

The ultra-portable projector boasts a 110° integrated gimbal, Google TV, and real-time focus for effortless big-screen experiences on any surface.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen, an innovator in immersive home entertainment, today redefines the portable projector category with the launch of BOOM air. This striking searchlight-style projector packs a powerful audio system and smart TV functionality into a compact, go-anywhere design, eliminating the need for extra speakers or streaming devices.

The BOOM air is engineered for convenience and performance. Its unique form factor is not just for looks—it houses a robust 10W speaker tuned with Dolby Audio, delivering cinematic sound that fills the room without an external soundbar. This integrated design, combined with its ultra-portable size and power bank compatibility, makes it the perfect all-in-one entertainment hub for movie nights, backyard gatherings, or professional presentations.

An All-in-One Design Philosophy

The design of the BOOM air directly addresses a core challenge in the portable projector market: the trade-off between portability and audio quality. By engineering a powerful10W Dolby Audio system directly into the projector’s unique gimbal-style body, Aurzen has created a truly all-in-one entertainment device. This integration ensures that the immersive, room-filling sound matches the quality of the Full HD projection, delivering a complete cinematic experience without the need for additional accessories. The goal is to provide a grab-and-go cinema experience that is intuitive, versatile, and powerful.

Key Features of the Aurzen BOOM air:

Point-and-Play Simplicity (110° Gimbal Stand): The integrated 110° gimbal stand allows you to aim the projection anywhere—from the wall to the ceiling—without needing a separate tripod or stack of books. Setup is instant and versatile.

Room-Filling Dolby Audio (10W Speaker): Powerful, built-in 10W speaker with Dolby Audio creates a rich, immersive soundscape, eliminating the cost and hassle of external speakers.

Smart TV Built-In (Google TV): Enjoy endless entertainment with Google TV, which provides direct access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, plus seamless voice control via Google Assistant.

Crystal-Clear Real-time Focus (ToF): Sophisticated Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors instantly analyze the projection surface to deliver a perfectly sharp image in seconds, with no manual adjustments needed.

Ultimate Portability (Power Bank Ready): A highly efficient design allows BOOM air to be powered by standard USB-C power banks, offering true freedom to watch anywhere, even when you're off the grid.

Technical Specifications:

Brightness: 300 ANSI Lumens

300 ANSI Lumens Resolution: Native 1080p (Full HD)

Native 1080p (Full HD) Screen Size: 40″ to 250″

40″ to 250″ Audio: 10W Speaker with Dolby Audio

10W Speaker with Dolby Audio Smart OS: Google TV

Google TV Image Correction: Time-of-Flight (ToF) Real-time Focus, Auto Keystone (Vertical & Horizontal)

Time-of-Flight (ToF) Real-time Focus, Auto Keystone (Vertical & Horizontal) Connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pricing and Availability

The Aurzen BOOM air launched on August 4 and is now available on Aurzen.com and Amazon at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global brand dedicated to creating innovative and accessible projection technology. By combining user-centric design, cutting-edge software, and premium audio-visual components, Aurzen aims to transform any space into an immersive entertainment experience. The company’s products are designed for modern lifestyles, offering simplicity, portability, and performance.

