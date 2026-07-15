French National Day: A Journey Through a Year of Franco–Lao Cooperation

On the occasion of French National Day, the French Residence in Vientiane welcomed more than 400 guests, including representatives of the Lao government, the diplomatic corps, the business community, civil society, and the French community in Laos.

The celebration was attended by Minister of Health Baykham Khattiya, the guest of honor, and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa.

During the event, French Ambassador to Laos Bénédicte Deschamps outlined the French Embassy’s priorities for the next three years.

“The main priorities, endorsed by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, are to deepen our political and economic relations, pursue our cooperation on global challenges, including health, sustainable agriculture and sustainable tourism, strengthen our partnership in support of the French language and the Francophonie, and further improve the services provided to the French community in Laos,” she said.

The ambassador also announced that the “Embassy of France Campus” will be renamed the “French Team Campus” this summer. In addition to hosting the French research institutes CIRAD and IRD, the campus will welcome the French Development Agency (AFD), Expertise France (EF), and a joint contact point for the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF) and the French-Lao Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFL). The new hub aims to support French businesses looking to invest in Laos while strengthening cooperation between Team France and Team Europe.

The embassy also highlighted several flagship projects that reflect the growing partnership between France and Laos. These include the Hinboun Geopark, which is seeking UNESCO Global Geopark status; the Green Cup Project, jointly funded by France and the European Union to support coffee and tea value chains in northern Laos; and ongoing scientific cooperation under the One Health approach to strengthen preparedness for epidemics and pandemics.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed performances by Lao and French artists, including Lydia Ebdon-Borde, Michel Saada, Olivier Stein, and Souphalak Phongsavath, as well as French cuisine and a mix of Lao and French music.

The French Embassy also thanked students from the French Department at the National University of Laos for performing the Lao and French national anthems during the celebration.