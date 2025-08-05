SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Binggrae will open a pop-up store in the Xinyi District of Taipei, Taiwan, from August 9 to 10.



Binggrae to Open Pop-Up Store in Xinyi District, Taipei, Taiwan

Operating from 2 PM to 8 PM on both days at the Breeze SongGao department store (Breeze Center, Xinyi District), the pop-up store is Binggrae’s way of expressing gratitude to Taiwanese consumers for their continued support. A variety of fun events and experiences are planned for visitors.

At the pop-up, guests will be able to sample some of Binggrae’s most popular products, including Melona, Banana Flavored Milk, and Powercap. A series of interactive experiences will also help local consumers connect more deeply with the Binggrae brand.

Adding to the excitement, popular cheerleader Byun Ha-yul will appear during the event. Known for her long-time love of Binggrae’s Banana Flavored Milk, she will personally serve a special banana milk slushie to guests. A commemorative photo opportunity with Ha-yul Byun will also be held.

A Binggrae representative stated, “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing interest and support from Taiwanese consumers, which has helped Binggrae thrive in the market. We hope many people will visit the pop-up store and enjoy a fun, memorable experience.”