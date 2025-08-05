First-of-Its-Kind Japan Preschool Exchange Lets Global Families Experience Real Japanese School Life — With a Little Help from Peppa Pig

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Japan Preschool Exchange (JPE), a cultural exchange program, invites global families to experience daily life at real Japanese preschools—from snowy play to rice harvesting in nature-rich communities. Families can join for 1 to 3 weeks with no Japanese knowledge required. JPE partners with over 30 trusted preschools nationwide, supporting local sustainability and offering unforgettable experiences.



Official promotional partnership key visual

Since launching in 2021, JPE has welcomed over 1,000 participants, with 95% saying they would return. The program has earned multiple government awards. Founded by CEO Masaya Yamamoto after staying with his daughter at a rural preschool in Hokkaido, JPE promotes cross-cultural learning and nature-connected childhoods.

To reach more families worldwide, JPE is launching an official promotion with PEPPA PIG, Hasbro’s beloved preschool brand. Families who register for the experience during the campaign (from 1st August, 2025 to 30th June, 2026) will receive a PEPPA PIG Welcome Digital Guide, which includes a variety of activity sheets for kids.

Embracing Peppa Pig’s ethos of inspiring kids’ confidence, the campaign invites families to jump in together and savor the precious early childhood years through real-life adventures in Japanese preschools.

JPE also welcomes school groups for educational trips, joining a global network of cultural exchange communities.

Learn more: https://preschool-exchange.com/peppapig

Official site: preschool-exchange.com

Photo download

About KitchHike

KitchHike is a Japan-based brand studio and platform empowering rural regions through place-based innovation. As population decline becomes a global reality, KitchHike sees Japan’s rural communities not as outliers, but as prototypes of the planet’s future. It leads projects driven by the mission: “Amplify local potential. Shape a sustainable planet.” https://kitchhike.jp/en

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP, and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. Hasbro reaches over 500 million kids, families, and fans globally through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV, and more.

About PEPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has aired for over 20 years, across 10 seasons in over 180 territories. The series follows Peppa, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, baby sister Evie, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends.

