Liaoning Rural Tourism: A Year-Round Vista among Mountains and Seas

“Peach blossoms blush like dawn clouds, pear flowers gleam as winter’s snow, maple forests blaze in autumn glory, and snowfields stretch beyond the horizon.” Liaoning captivates visitors with an ever-unfolding rural panorama that shifts with the seasons, establishing itself a destination for all-year travel. The province’s cultural and tourism sector maintains its remarkable momentum. From January to June, visitor arrivals surged by 17.81%, with inbound tourists jumping 44.72% year-on-year, nearly half of whom extended their stays to four days or longer.

A Riot of Blooms and Wings in Spring

In late March, Hekou Village in Kuandian County, Dandong dazzled as miles of peach blossoms along the Yalu River burst into pink glory. The “Pear Blossom Avenue” in Beizhen, Jinzhou saw daily foot traffic peak at 50,000. At the Wolong Lake in Kangping and the tidal flats in Yingkou—key stopovers on the East Asian-Australasian Flyway—over 120,000 rare birds, including red-crowned cranes and swans, are spotted in spring.

An Adventure through Waves and Tides in Summer

This July in Changhai County, Dalian, fisherman Wang Zhongmin’s eight seaside rooms were fully reserved even before May Day holiday, and the demand never waned. The Daludao Island in Dandong and the Xingcheng Beach in Huludao rolled out new offerings like sailing and beach glamping.

A Feast of Colors and Harvest in Autumn

Launching in September, a new “Scarlet Leaves & Paddy Crabs” itinerary will link Benxi’s Guanmen Mountain, Panjin’s Red Beach, and its Rice Park. By day, tourists photograph crimson canopies; by night, they steam freshwater crabs.

A Delight of Snow and Ice in Winter

Gongchangling Ski Resort in Liaoyang will debut nighttime slope lighting this winter, with its hot-spring hotels projected at 80% occupancy. Meanwhile, Northeast-style winter markets in Shenyang and Fushun will buzz alongside lunar new year festivities, featuring Benxi’s Shehuo fire dances and Jinzhou’s shadow puppetry.

An official from Liaoning’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced plans to strategically leverage its “coastal landscapes, borderland charm, Liao cultural heritage, and red tourism” assets, curating more national “Four Seasons in the Countryside” premium routes. By 2025, the province aims to hit 100 million rural tourist arrivals annually.