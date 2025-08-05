Multiplier Launches ‘Beyond Borders’ Series to Explore the Realities of Global Employment

The new video series features conversations with global experts and future-of-work influencers on the challenges and opportunities of hiring, scaling, and managing teams across borders.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With about 74% of employers worldwide struggling to find skilled talent, spanning industries from healthcare to engineering, global hiring has become a necessity. In IT alone, over 90% of organizations are expected to face skills gaps by 2026. To help companies navigate this, Multiplier, the leading global employment platform, has launched Beyond Borders: New York, a new in-person video series featuring candid conversations between Multiplier leaders and influential voices in HR, compliance, payroll, and the future of work.

As companies scale internationally, HR and business leaders must adapt, from compliance to people strategy. Beyond Borders goes beyond today’s challenges to explore what’s next. Across eight episodes, the series explores every angle of global employment through conversations with the people shaping it, from founders and function heads to HR leaders and analysts. Together, they examine pressing issues including the global talent shortage, reimagining HR in the age of AI, and pay equity for women in distributed teams.

“Our goal was to spark grounded, unscripted dialogue between people who approach the same challenges from different angles and rarely get the chance to meet on the same stage,” said Sagar Khatri, CEO and co-founder of Multiplier. “We paired Multiplier executives with voices who approach global employment from the outside in — people who observe, analyze, and shape the trends transforming work.”

Each episode sits at the intersection of insight and experience, pairing tech leaders with HR strategists, product operators with analysts, and company insiders with external observers.

Featured conversations include:

Hebba Youssef (Chief People Officer, Workweek) and Sagar Khatri (CEO, Multiplier) on global HR burnout

The series is aimed at CHROs, people leaders, founders, and senior decision-makers tasked with scaling internationally and adapting people strategy to a global reality. While Beyond Borders debuts in New York, Multiplier plans to expand the series to other key markets, spotlighting local and global voices tackling the future of work from every angle.

The Beyond Borders New York series is now rolling out on Multiplier’s website, with one episode releasing each week over the next eight weeks. The first episode , on HR burnout, is now live.

About Multiplier