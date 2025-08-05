Shede Aged Baijiu Festival Unveils in Singapore – Fosun Empowers Shede Spirits to Share Chinese Wisdom with the World

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 31, the Shede Aged Baijiu Festival was staged at Concorde Hotels & Resorts, Singapore, where Shede Spirits welcomed distinguished guests from across the social spectrum to savor the allure of its celebrated baijiu and immerse themselves in the profound heritage of Chinese baijiu culture.



Panoramic view of the Shede Aged Baijiu Festival

Honored attendees included Garry Lam, Chairman of Brands for Good; Dr. Andy Poh, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office of the UAE; Andrey Kondratyev, Deputy Head of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Singapore; Wang Hao, President of the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer; Philip Khoo, Managing Director of Kim Sing Co Pte Ltd; together with representatives from Shede Spirits—among them President Tang Hui, Chief Human Resources Officer Zhao Peng, and Zhu Yingcai, General Manager of the International Department—as well as delegates from the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and members of the media.

In his address, Brands for Good Chairman Garry Lam expressed deep appreciation for Shede Spirits’ enduring “brand for good” philosophy. He remarked that the “Shede Spirit”, embodied through the company’s tangible actions, resonates perfectly with the ethos of charitable galas—reflecting not only a defining pillar of corporate culture, but also the constructive role of enterprise in advancing social welfare and nurturing a culture of benevolence.

With Shede, toasting the spirit of “Shede”—the art of letting go and gaining. President Tang Hui offered a profound interpretation of the wisdom inherent in the “Shede Spirit”—the equilibrium between giving and receiving. He underscored that this guiding ethos is woven into Shede’s unwavering pursuit of product excellence and its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility. Looking forward, Shede Spirits will continue to employ this spirit as a bridge to champion charitable causes and join hands with global communities in spreading warmth and goodwill.

Zhu Yingcai, General Manager of the International Division, led guests on an immersive journey into the art of Chinese baijiu appreciation, offering a sensory exploration that revealed the exquisite charm and craftsmanship of Shede’s creations.

The evening’s pinnacle came with a charity auction. Amid a spirited and vibrant atmosphere, select bottles of Shede Spirits inspired competitive bidding among collectors and connoisseurs. All proceeds were donated to the VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, supporting treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing care for young cancer patients—transforming compassion into concrete action.

Empowered by Fosun’s strategic vision, Shede Spirits has long pursued international expansion under its “Aged Baijiu + Culture” model, with its products now reaching 40 countries and regions worldwide. Looking ahead, the company will continue to chart innovative pathways for global engagement, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership ecosystem with Singapore’s business community. Remaining committed to crafting a better life for families around the globe, Shede Spirits invites the world to experience the fragrance of Chinese baijiu and the timeless elegance of Chinese culture.