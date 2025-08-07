AXA Promotes Holistic Wellness and Strengthens Community Bonds Through Liverpool FC Hong Kong Tour

Fuelling inclusion, wellness, and football passion of all ages

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the proud Official Global Training Partner of Liverpool FC (LFC), AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has promoted holistic wellness through the LFC Hong Kong Tour and a series of football initiatives, which sparked widespread excitement across the city. The highly anticipated Liverpool FC vs AC Milan match, held on 26 July, marked a historic moment for football enthusiasts across Hong Kong and brought immense joy to many. Building on this momentum, AXA has launched a series of impactful community initiatives prior to the match, making the spirit of football accessible to everyone.

Since 2018, AXA has proudly partnered with LFC as their Global Training Partner, united by a common goal: to promote well-being, encourage healthy lifestyles, and support progress for LFC fans and AXA customers alike. This partnership reflects AXA’s brand purpose: Act for human progress by protecting what matters.

Exclusive Meet & Greet with Liverpool FC Players & Legend

The LFC Hong Kong Tour ignited with an Exclusive Meet & Greet with Liverpool FC Players & Legend on 22 July, sparking excitement among internal staff and guests as they can hear inspiring stories of resilience and success up close. Colleagues were thrilled to interact with LFC first-team players and legends, including the German midfielder Florian Wirtz, who joined this summer for a record-breaking transfer fee in the Premier League; Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong, also a new signing this summer; and the former goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek, who has won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool. This vibrant kickoff set the tone for a series of initiatives that brought the spirit of football to the wider community, reflecting AXA’s commitment to sharing joy and passion and fostering community bonds with sports.

AXA X Liverpool FC Soccer Clinic 2025

The AXA x Liverpool FC Soccer Clinic (Soccer Clinic) took place at AXA Dreamland in GO Park Sai Sha on 24 July, marking its second year. in collaboration with St. James’ Settlement, the event engaged nearly 100 children from diverse backgrounds, including underprivileged communities. Set in a vibrant and inclusive environment, the event celebrated the fun of sport, the values of teamwork and resilience, inspiring healthier lifestyles for all.

To make this experience truly exceptional, the Soccer Clinic featured exclusive appearances by the Club legends Lucas Leiva, who made a total of 346 appearances as a midfielder, and Niamh Fahey, wore the armband 70 times and lifting the FA Women’s Championship title in 2022. These once-in-a-lifetime sessions provided young fans with the extraordinary opportunity to learn soccer skills directly from their heroes, hear heartfelt stories of perseverance, and be inspired to dream big, highlighting that the power of sport goes beyond social and economic divides, belonging to everyone.

Angela Wong, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, “We are proud to serve as the Global Training Partner of LFC, sharing a common vision rooted in passion, perseverance, and success. Building on the Club’s Hong Kong Tour this Summer, we are delighted to create meaningful football experiences that are accessible to all in Hong Kong. These initiatives reflect the true spirit of our partnership—bringing together people of all ages and backgrounds through the universal language of sport, perfectly exemplifying AXA’s Know You Can spirit and our brand promise — encouraging the public to push beyond their limits and unlock new possibilities. At AXA, we believe sport is a powerful catalyst for building confidence, fostering inclusion, and promoting holistic well-being. AXA remains committed to empowering individuals to live better, healthier lives and to fostering a more inclusive, connected society—one goal at a time.”

Liverpool FC Open Training Session 2025

To extend this commitment into the community, AXA, as Diamond Sponsor of the Hong Kong Football Festival 2025, distributed over 100 tickets for LFC’s Open Training session on 24 July to underprivileged children and their families, in collaboration with Caritas Hong Kong and St. James’ Settlement. This precious opportunity fostered connection and inspired young fans, highlighting the values of teamwork and resilience.

The LFC Hong Kong Tour has concluded, uniting Hong Kong through football’s joy and spirit. From exclusive staff moments to community events like the Soccer Clinic and Open Training session, AXA’s partnership with Liverpool FC continues to inspire healthier, more connected lives, empowering communities through the shared love of football.

For highlights and behind-the-scenes footage of Liverpool FC’s Hong Kong Tour, please visit the official page below: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19brHZ1MS6/

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 50 markets and serving 95 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.

As one of the most diversified insurers in Hong Kong, we offer integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance. We are the largest General Insurance provider and a major Health and Employee Benefits provider. Our aim is to not only be the insurer to provide comprehensive protection to our customers, but also a holistic partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve. At the core of our service commitment is continuous product & service innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers’ needs and leveraging and investing in technology and digital transformation.

We embrace our responsibility to be a driving force against climate change and a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first to address the importance of mental health through different products and services and thought leading iconic research. Our overall Sustainability Strategy, with emphasis on climate strategy and biodiversity commitment, is developed based on TCFD recommendations. We are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance factors across our business and strive to contribute to a sustainable future through 3 distinct roles – as an investor, an insurer and an exemplary company.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA’S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 – “Risk factors and risk management” of AXA’s Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA’s business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.



The LFC Hong Kong Tour launched with an Exclusive Meet & Greet with Liverpool FC Players & Legend on 22 July, engaging staff and guests with first-team players and legends.