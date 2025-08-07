Beyond Good Steel: THAIKOON’s “Thai Elephants” Project Wins AREA 2025 Green Leadership Award

BANGKOK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thai Koon Steel, a leading steel manufacturer in Thailand, is proud to highlight the significant achievements of its impactful “THAIKOON for Thai Elephants” project. This initiative underscores the company’s deep commitment to quality and environmental responsibility, guided by its philosophy: Beyond Good Steel. This ESG project has been honored with the prestigious Green Leadership award at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025, an award ceremony presented by Enterprise Asia to celebrate corporations pioneering responsible business practices.

The “THAIKOON for Thai Elephants” project embodies innovative sustainability by transforming scrap steel from the manufacturing process into limited-edition, handcrafted elephant-shaped lamps. With only 133 unique pieces produced, all proceeds, after deducting necessary costs, are dedicated to foundations caring for and protecting elephants across Thailand. This initiative was inspired years ago by efforts to help an injured elephant named “Pang Thaikoon”, and it now serves as a vital bridge between the steel industry and its social and environmental responsibilities, aiming for a positive national impact.

This project was meticulously planned over a year, ensuring its intentions aligned perfectly with its vision and the team’s dedication. It involved close collaboration with the artist from conception to the final handcrafted products. Launched on April 4, 2025, at the STYLE Bangkok Fair 2025, the project leverages existing steel scrap, demonstrating principles of waste reduction, value creation, wildlife conservation, and long-term environmental sustainability. It also fosters employee development, embedding Corporate Social Responsibility into the company’s core culture.

Since its launch, the project has garnered significant public interest, with over 55% of the limited-edition pieces already sold and more than THB 674,925 (approximately USD 20,729) raised to date. These funds are strategically allocated to three crucial areas: providing medical care for injured elephants, rehabilitating their habitats, and educating communities to prevent human-elephant conflict. More than just a fundraiser, it’s a social movement inspiring empathy, awareness, and engagement for Thai elephants’ well-being, while also contributing to carbon emission reduction for a healthier planet.

The project is committed to the continuous expansion of its ESG and CSR initiatives. This includes supporting communities and underserved areas by providing steel for school renovations and essential supplies. The project also continues its vital support for elephants in need through reputable foundations. Its strong emphasis on innovation and community engagement is further highlighted by its submission of the “ELEPHANT HOPE” lamp project, showcasing a forward-looking approach to sustainable impact.

