Big Jump Leverages AI-Driven Content Strategy to Boost Organic Traffic and Brand Visibility for PONS.ai, F45 Kwun Tong, and Hang Po Transportation

Hong Kong, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong-based digital transformation consultancy Big Jump Digital announced today that its AI marketing platform has successfully delivered integrated content enhancement solutions in Q2 for three industry leaders—PONS.ai, F45 Training Kwun Tong, and Hang Po Transportation—driving increased organic website traffic and significantly shortening the production cycle for high-quality content.

Meeting SEO and Brand Storytelling Needs with Generative AI

Big Jump’s core technology integrates semantic search algorithms, a generative content workshop, and cross-platform publishing schedules. It instantly analyzes trending keywords, competitive rankings, and user intent to automatically produce human-quality multilingual articles, short video scripts, and social media posts. The system also features a “Content Hotspot Tracking” module, enabling marketing teams to transform real-time topics into SEO-friendly multimedia assets within 48 hours, ensuring brands maintain high-traffic visibility across search and social channels.

Client Success Stories

PONS.ai: AI Photo Booth Content Drives Global Exposure



PONS.ai, a leader in Hong Kong’s generative AI Photo Booth solutions, has gained attention in the events market, servicing numerous corporate events. Big Jump’s “Multilingual AI Newsroom” created dedicated Chinese and English content sections for PONS.ai, incorporating trending topics like the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum to make brand stories more shareable.

F45 Training Kwun Tong: Turning Hyrox Buzz into Search Traffic



F45 Kwun Tong, one of Hong Kong’s first Hyrox-certified functional training centers, offers 45-minute HIIT classes and specialized Hyrox sessions. Big Jump used AI to analyze local search trends for “Hyrox training,” generating tutorial articles, trainer interviews, and short Reels. The marketing team only needed to review drafts before scheduling synchronized posts, which helped elevate the “10-Day Trial + 1 Hyrox Session” offer page to Google’s first page, boosting the studio’s organic traffic compared to the previous year.

Hang Po Transportation: From Traditional Coach Rentals to Surging Digital Orders



Hang Po Transportation Co., Ltd., a leading Hong Kong coach rental company with a large fleet, offers customized quotations. Addressing the high competition and content homogeneity in coach rental keywords, Big Jump deployed a “Long-Tail Topic Library” and “Semantic Q&A” module to produce AI-generated content like vehicle comparisons, niche route guides, and festive charter tutorials, embedded with online quote CTAs.

Outlook



Big Jump Digital’s founder, Marco Lau, stated: “Generative AI is not just about writing articles—it’s a new interface for brands to engage with consumers. We will continue to refine our semantic mapping and incorporate multimodal data training to help more Hong Kong businesses stand out in the fierce content race.”

As AI tool accessibility grows, Big Jump is opening its “AI Content Workflow” for SME testing and plans to support Cantonese voice-over video auto-editing by year-end, empowering local brands to gain a competitive edge in regional markets.