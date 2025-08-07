Cebu Pacific Launches 8.8 Seat Sale

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, builds early anticipation for the 2026 summer season with the launch of its August seat sale.

From August 7 to 10, guests from Taiwan may book flights to the Philippines for as low as TWD 8 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from February 1 to June 30, 2026, perfect for travelers already planning their happy tropical getaways. With visa-free entry to the Philippines, it’s now even easier for Taiwanese travelers to explore the islands.

From Manila, travelers can connect to 27 other domestic destinations, including Puerto Princesa and Dumaguete. In Puerto Princesa, they can dive into pristine waters and explore its world-class eco-tourism destinations. Meanwhile, Dumaguete also boasts of Apo Island, along with being surrounded by scuba-diving locations.

Just a two-hour drive from Manila, Clark is known for its world-class golf courses, wide array of international cuisine, and luxurious experiences. CEB’s Clark hub can also serve as a jump-off point to Puerto Princesa, which features the renowned Underground River and offers island-hopping tours for an immersive experience.

With the airline’s widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cebu Pacific Airlines General Sales Agent Office

Customer Service Team

Email: 5jservice@gsaexpress.com

Our social media handles:

Facebook: Cebu Pacific Air

X: @CebuPacificAir

Instagram: cebupacificair