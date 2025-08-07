CKPower Shines Bright With Dual Wins at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2025

BANGKOK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower) is a leading renewable energy producer that has recently received two prestigious awards at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025 for the Social Empowerment and Green Leadership categories. This recognition highlights CKPower’s strong commitment to sustainable development, community well-being, and environmental stewardship, demonstrating its dedication to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

The company’s winning ESG project under the Social Empowerment category is “Hinghoi Project; Firefly “The Power of a Little Light that Warms the Heart.”, a sub-project of CKPower’s flagship CSR initiative, The Hinghoi Project, which was originally launched in 2016. This project utilizes CKPower’s expertise to provide clean electricity and essential utilities to communities near its power plants and in remote areas of Thailand and Lao PDR.

Focusing on “Renewable Electricity for Better Quality of Life” and “Co-Creating Innovations to Enhance Opportunities for Communities”, this project has supplied 100,330 watts of renewable energy, reduced 106,464 kg of CO₂ emissions annually, empowered 9,513 individuals through knowledge transfer, established 25 learning centers, enhanced 62 public services, and generated THB 844,350 in supplementary income through innovation co-creation. By 2026, the project aims to deliver 150,000 watts of renewable energy, educate 20,000 youth, and generate at least THB 1.3 million in community income.

Besides that, CKPower’s innovative “Hinghoi for Preserving and Restoring Natural” project earned it AREA’s Green Leadership recognition. Implemented at the Xayaburi Hydroelectric Power Plant in Lao PDR, this initiative converts on-site food waste into high-quality organic soil conditioners. This circular economy approach has transformed 4,811 kg of food waste, reduced 4,450 kg of CO₂-equivalent emissions, empowered 284 individuals with environmental knowledge, and led to five communities adopting pesticide-free farming, generating an average supplementary income of THB 3,174 per household. CKPower plans to expand this project, aiming to educate 444 individuals, reduce 1,316 kg of CO₂ emissions annually, and establish five environmental network partnerships by 2026.

These awards reinforce CKPower’s position as a regional leader in renewable energy, dedicated to achieving 95% renewable capacity and Net Zero emissions while fostering resilient, inclusive, and sustainable communities.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.