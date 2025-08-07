Driving Change: The Provincial Electricity Authority’s Award-Winning ESG Projects Reshape Communities and Earn AREA 2025 Glory

BANGKOK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), a state enterprise delivering essential electricity services across 74 provinces of Thailand, is proud to announce its significant recognition at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2025. The AREA 2025 is organized by leading NGO, Enterprise Asia to recognize corporations that have gone the extra mile to give back to their communities.

The company’s profound commitment to ESG principles has earned it prestigious awards in the Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories. These accolades celebrate PEA’s dedication to sustainable development and its tangible positive impacts on communities nationwide.

A cornerstone of PEA’s ESG success is the PEA Solar Powered Electric Long-Tail Boats Support Project. This five-year initiative (2021-2025) champions clean energy by introducing solar-powered electric long-tail boats, initially providing 25 sets to the Damnoen Saduak Canal Community. Beyond its environmental benefit of reducing 365 tCO₂eq annually, this project has significantly boosted local economies through ecotourism, leading to a remarkable 50-150% increase in stakeholder income. Future plans include expanding this impactful initiative to other key waterways.

Further solidifying its Social Empowerment credentials, PEA’s Chor Sa-ard Village Project is a comprehensive ESG endeavor fostering integrity, public-mindedness, and anti-corruption within communities. Since 2022, this collaborative project has engaged over 1,300 beneficiaries, educating them on ethical conduct, efficient electricity use, and environmental conservation, all rooted in the Philosophy of Sufficiency Economy. The project has notably improved participant satisfaction, encouraged ethical behavior, boosted integrity scores, and reduced electrical accidents. Looking ahead, it plans to integrate technology for greenhouse gas calculations and clean energy adoption, creating sustainable learning spaces.

PEA’s commitment to enhancing overall ESG performance is evident in its strategic approach to modernizing power distribution, ensuring widespread, high-quality electricity access, especially for the 0.3% of households currently off-grid. Key initiatives like the Solar Home System Expansion Project and the Microgrid Development Project on Ko Phaluai aim to electrify thousands with clean energy. The company’s award in Corporate Governance underscores its robust stakeholder engagement, commitment to good governance and social responsibility (aligned with ISO 26000), open dialogue, adherence to AA1000SES standards for relationship building, and transparent, externally assured sustainability reporting.

Ultimately, PEA comprehensively integrates ESG principles into its operations, driving sustainable development across provincial Thailand. Through these award-winning initiatives, it actively fosters cleaner environments, stronger economies, enhanced community integrity, and improved quality of life, exemplifying its dedication to UN SDGs.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.