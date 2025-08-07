Easou Technology Announces Strategic Investment in CP Group’s Lightnet, Creating New Growth Opportunities in the Global RWA Market

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Easou Technology Holdings Limited (“Easou” or the “Company”; HKEX stock code: 2550), a leading AI-powered search and recommendation technology company, is pleased to announce a USD 5 million strategic investment in Lightnet Group (“Lightnet”), a fintech company under The Charoen Pokphand Group (“CP Group”). This investment marks a pivotal step in Easou’s global strategy, uniting the Company’s expansive content ecosystem and vast user base with Lightnet’s leading capabilities in Web3 technology and cross-border payment solutions. Easou will also benefit from CP Group’s global resource network, which will further strengthen the Company’s strategic positioning and leadership in the Real-World Asset (RWA) sector.



Easou Technology and Lightnet Group Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony

Lightnet is a leading fintech platform under CP Group, one of Asia’s largest diversified conglomerates, and is the world’s first cross-border remittance service provider built on stablecoin technology with robust payment technology and a global acceptance network. In 2024, Lightnet’s platform recorded transaction volumes exceeding USD 15 billion, serving over 100 financial institutions and more than 200,000 merchants. Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, chairman and founder of Lightnet, is a key member of CP Group Family and also serves chairman and founder of Charoen Energy and Water Asia. In addition to CP Group’s strong backing, Lightnet has secured USD 150 million in joint investments from prominent international institutions, including United Overseas Bank (UOB), Seven Bank, Hanwha Group, and HashKey.

At the signing ceremony held in Bangkok, Thailand, Mr. Wang Xi, Executive Director, Chairman, and CEO of Easou, and Mr. Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Chairman and Founder of Lightnet, had in-depth discussions about collaboration opportunities. Mr. Wang Xi emphasized: “As a company deeply engaged in artificial intelligence and digital content, Easou Technology is committed to building a forward-looking digital economy ecosystem. This strategic investment in Lightnet will create powerful synergies between our ecosystems and technological strengths. By combining Lightnet’s pioneering Web3 fintech expertise with CP Group’s robust global network, Easou will accelerate the development of a comprehensive ‘AI+Web3+RWA’ ecosystem, with a focus on RWA digitization and new energy assets to capture opportunities in Southeast Asia’s emerging markets.”

About Easou Technology Holdings Limited

Easou Technology Holdings Limited (HKEX: 2550) is a China-based digital technology company specializing in AI-powered content distribution and recommendation. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Shenzhen, it is recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise and an Innovative SME. Easou’s core businesses span digital marketing, online reading, game publishing, and other digital content services. Its proprietary AI recommendation engine underpins personalized content delivery and ad targeting across these verticals, making it one of China’s earliest commercial adopters of AI recommendation technologies.