HIKSEMI Drives Digital Transformation at DTI-CX 2025 with “Storage Engine for Digital Evolution”

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HIKSEMI, a global provider of professional data storage solutions, is demonstrating its vision for the future of digital transformation at the Digital Transformation Indonesia Conference & Expo (DTI-CX 2025), held on August 6-7. Under the theme “Storage Engine for Digital Evolution,” HIKSEMI highlights advanced storage technologies that drive AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data center innovation.

At the core of its showcase is the D300 Series SSD, recently honored with a Golden Award at the Flash Memory Summit. Designed for data center environments, the D300 offers capacities up to 3.84TB, delivering high reliability, low latency, energy efficiency, and large-capacity performance. Optimized for read-intensive and light mixed workloads, its firmware handles complex I/O patterns, achieving superior Quality of Service (QoS) over SATA. The series supports AES-256 encryption, end-to-end data protection, comprehensive power-loss protection, and automatic firmware reload during faults, ensuring robust data security. It also enables seamless, one-second firmware updates via command-line instructions, minimizing downtime.

Across key areas including data centers, industrial control, automotive applications, gaming and content creation, and smart backups, HIKSEMI showcases its broad portfolio. Industrial-grade SSDs, DDR, and eMMC support stable operations in demanding sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Automotive-grade eMMC, SSDs, and memory cards ensure reliable storage for telematics and infotainment systems. For creators and gamers, the FUTURE CORE PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers excellent performance for AI workflows, 8K content creation, and high-end gaming. Additionally, HIKSEMI’s smart NAS solutions feature full-color touchscreens and Docker support for intuitive data management, catering to home and enterprise backup needs.

Through this exhibition, HIKSEMI demonstrates its comprehensive and cutting-edge storage innovations, positioning itself as a pivotal force in driving intelligent evolution and empowering a smarter, more efficient data-driven future.