Kavalan Makes History at Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition 2025 Clinching Double ‘Best of the Best Single Malt’

TWSC Says Their Top ‘Best of the Best’ Award Has Never Been Awarded to Two Whiskies Before

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In the final round of the 2025 Tokyo Whisky and Spirits Competition (TWSC), Taiwan’s premier whisky distillery achieved the impossible, scooping not just one “Best of the Best Single Malt”, but two of the same award.



Kavalan breaks new ground winning two TWSC “Best of the Best Single Malt” awards.

Organisers said: “Due to a tie, this category has two winners. This marks the first time in TWSC history that the ‘Best of the Best’ title has been awarded to two whiskies.”

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Cask and new expression, Kavalan Lán, were jointly named “Best of the Best Single Malt” after a rigorous double selection procedure.

Judges found PX Sherry to have a “silky and profound finish with umami depth“, while Lán was described as “caramelised nuts, honey, and temple incense” creating a “deep and intriguing aroma”.

King Car Group Chairman Mr. YT Lee said Japan was one of the world’s most refined whisky markets.

“Japan is where connoisseurs appreciate complexity, depth, and character. To win the first ever tied ‘Best of the Best’ in Tokyo is an extraordinary honour. We are thrilled to have our craftsmanship recognised on such a grand stage.”



King Car Group Chairman Mr. YT Lee receives the prestigious Best of the Best Single Malt Whisky 2025 award certificates from TWSC Executive Committee Chairman Mamoru Tsuchiya.

Product Descriptions

LÁN Single Malt Whisky (700ml, 43% ABV)

The name LÁN carries deep meaning. It stands for “Kavalan”, pays homage to our home “Yilan” and represents the orchid “lán” in Mandarin, symbolizing Taiwan’s reputation as the “Kingdom of Orchids.”

This is the first Kavalan whisky named after our home region, with packaging featuring expressive calligraphy and delicate orchid motifs, reflecting a distinctly Asian aesthetic.

On the nose: orchid, rose, jasmine, peony, orange blossom, butter, vanilla, chocolate, and sandalwood.

On the palate: floral-fruity freshness, butter, cocoa, and spiced oak, finishing like a fine eau de parfum.

Kavalan Solist PX Single Cask Strength (700ml, 50–59.9% ABV)

PX (Pedro Ximénez), the sweet dessert sherry, is often referred to as the “King of Sherries,”. Kavalan Solist PX is a rich, warming whisky, brimming with juicy raisins and honeyed syrup. In blind tastings, its surprising maturity has judges mistaking it for a 20 or 30-year-old dram.

This is the second time Solist PX has been awarded “Best of the Best,” following its 2023 win.

On the nose: rich raisins, fig jam, toffee sweetness, and a touch of dark chocolate.

On the palate: silky and full-bodied, with honeyed dates, cocoa, nutmeg spice, and a lingering sherry warmth.

The Solist series takes its name from the idea of a soloist performing in Kavalan’s warehouse. Each cask is bottled at single cask strength without colouring or chill-filtration.

Kavalan also set a new record of 7 superior gold and 11 gold medals in the contest this year.

Judges’ notes for select Superior Gold medal whiskies:

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Cask

Sweetness leads the palate, beautifully balanced later by gentle bitterness and refined astringency

Silky and profound finish with umami depth and a subtle, comforting warmth reminiscent of high-quality sherry casks

Rich as dried plums with concentrated aroma

Kavalan Lán

Caramelised nuts, honey, and temple incense create a deep and intriguing aroma

Flavours of roasted pineapple, vanilla custard, and orange peel lead to a rich and satisfying profile

Delicate yet powerful, evoking the grace of a Disney princess

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Cask

Refined like a Western dessert, with elegant sweetness and a long finish featuring oak and mint

Aromas of caramel, muscat grape, and peach are beautifully integrated

Full-bodied and expressive, suitable neat or over ice

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask

Lush and complex like a sweet wine, with delightful transitions across the palate

Prominent sherry character, balanced with dried fruits and oak spice

Citrus notes rise smoothly, soft on the tongue, recommended to enjoy neat

Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Cask

Red grape, blackberry, and nutmeg aromas lead into raisin, tiramisu, and black coffee flavours

Buttery and umami-rich, with a pleasing mix of sweet-savoury notes

Long and layered finish, with complexity reminiscent of dark chocolate and dried citrus

Kavalan continues to break boundaries and redefine what world-class whisky can be, crafted on the small island of Taiwan, but celebrated across continents.

Full List of the Awards:

Superior Gold

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Peated Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist PX Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Lán Single Malt Whisky

Gold

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Madeira Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Solist Manzanilla Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Concertmaster Vinho Barrique Finish Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Wine Oak Single Malt Whisky

Kavalan Port Oak Single Malt Whisky

About the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition

The TWSC is one of Asia’s largest competitions and the only one in Japan. Building on the relationships of the more than two decades since the establishment of the Japan Whisky Research Centre, TWSC can draw from hundreds of judges from across Japan of bartenders, manufacturers, importers, and more, as well as Whisky Connoisseur certification holders. In the 2025 competition, approximately 30 countries participated, with a total of 639 spirit entries submitted. In the first round, 213 judges participated and in the second round, 41.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan’s signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County’s old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold or higher awards from the industry’s most competitive contests.

