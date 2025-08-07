MetaComp to Distribute RLUSD Stablecoin and Supercharge StableX for Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp), a leading Singapore-based licensed provider for stablecoins powered cross-border payment infrastructure, announced the distribution of Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple’s native USD-denominated stablecoin issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs. MetaComp will provide institutional access to RLUSD through its compliant infrastructure.



Ripple and MetaComp

In addition, RLUSD will be listed on StableX, MetaComp’s programmable FX and cross-border infrastructure, powered by stablecoins. This strategic move reinforces StableX’s role as one of Asia’s most comprehensive integrated stablecoin and FX liquidity hubs, enabling institutions seamlessly access a growing suite of stablecoins, including RLUSD. Paired with 31+ supported currencies, StableX empowers fast, transparent, and cost-effective cross-border transactions at scale.

“This partnership is a meaningful step toward building a resilient ecosystem where stablecoins work in tandem to shape the future of finance,” said Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp. “We are proud to support RLUSD as a dealer and to bring it onto StableX, enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-effective cross-border payments for merchants and settlement for institutions.”

RLUSD is live and has been rolled out on MetaComp’s platforms, with onboarding and distribution support available to institutional clients across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

About Ripple USD (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is Ripple’s USD-denominated stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of one US dollar. RLUSD is issued natively on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, and is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. RLUSD enables real-time, compliant payments and easy fiat to stablecoin on/off ramps for exchanges, fintechs, crypto onramps, and more.

Standard Custody, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs and the issuer of RLUSD, is chartered and supervised by NYDFS as a limited purpose trust company – it is required to be backed 100% by highly liquid, short-term, transparent reserves. Standard Custody adheres to high safety and soundness standards, including NYDFS customer protection and reserve requirements, as well as redemptions with strict SLAs.

About MetaComp

MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform, licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp enables institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to confidently navigate cross-border payments and the digital asset economy. With a strong focus on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp offers an end-to-end suite of digital finance capabilities — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO). Through its integrated Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a trusted environment that bridges traditional financial services with digital assets.

MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a proprietary cross-border FX and liquidity routing platform designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, it intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements — delivering faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. Built for speed, competitiveness, and stability, StableX unites the flexibility of digital assets with the dependability of institutional-grade infrastructure. As CAMP’s integrated FX infrastructure layer, StableX reinforces a seamless, compliant ecosystem engineered for the future of global finance.