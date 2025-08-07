MetaComp to Distribute RLUSD Stablecoin and Supercharge StableX for Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MetaComp Pte Ltd (MetaComp), a leading Singapore-based licensed provider for stablecoins powered cross-border payment infrastructure, announced the distribution of Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple’s native USD-denominated stablecoin issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs. MetaComp will provide institutional access to RLUSD through its compliant infrastructure.
In addition, RLUSD will be listed on StableX, MetaComp’s programmable FX and cross-border infrastructure, powered by stablecoins. This strategic move reinforces StableX’s role as one of Asia’s most comprehensive integrated stablecoin and FX liquidity hubs, enabling institutions seamlessly access a growing suite of stablecoins, including RLUSD. Paired with 31+ supported currencies, StableX empowers fast, transparent, and cost-effective cross-border transactions at scale.
“This partnership is a meaningful step toward building a resilient ecosystem where stablecoins work in tandem to shape the future of finance,” said Eddie Hui, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of MetaComp. “We are proud to support RLUSD as a dealer and to bring it onto StableX, enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-effective cross-border payments for merchants and settlement for institutions.”
RLUSD is live and has been rolled out on MetaComp’s platforms, with onboarding and distribution support available to institutional clients across Asia-Pacific and beyond.
About Ripple USD (RLUSD)
Ripple USD (RLUSD) is Ripple’s USD-denominated stablecoin, designed to maintain a constant value of one US dollar. RLUSD is issued natively on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains, and is fully backed by a segregated reserve of cash and cash equivalents, redeemable 1:1 for US dollars. RLUSD enables real-time, compliant payments and easy fiat to stablecoin on/off ramps for exchanges, fintechs, crypto onramps, and more.
Standard Custody, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs and the issuer of RLUSD, is chartered and supervised by NYDFS as a limited purpose trust company – it is required to be backed 100% by highly liquid, short-term, transparent reserves. Standard Custody adheres to high safety and soundness standards, including NYDFS customer protection and reserve requirements, as well as redemptions with strict SLAs.
About MetaComp
MetaComp is a leading Singapore-based digital asset platform, licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019. Operating on a P2B2C (platform-to-business, partners-to-clients) model, MetaComp enables institutions, payment service providers, fintechs, and global enterprises to confidently navigate cross-border payments and the digital asset economy. With a strong focus on compliance, security, and institutional-grade infrastructure, MetaComp offers an end-to-end suite of digital finance capabilities — including OTC and exchange trading, fiat payment rails, regulated digital asset custody, and prime brokerage. MetaComp is a subsidiary of Alpha Ladder Finance Pte. Ltd., a MAS-licensed Capital Markets Services (CMS) licensee and Recognised Market Operator (RMO). Through its integrated Client Asset Management Platform (CAMP), MetaComp provides a trusted environment that bridges traditional financial services with digital assets.
MetaComp’s latest innovation, StableX, is a proprietary cross-border FX and liquidity routing platform designed to simplify and accelerate global fund flows. Powered by stablecoins and USD, it intelligently optimises multi-currency conversions and settlements — delivering faster, more cost-effective, and highly competitive cross-border transactions. Built for speed, competitiveness, and stability, StableX unites the flexibility of digital assets with the dependability of institutional-grade infrastructure. As CAMP’s integrated FX infrastructure layer, StableX reinforces a seamless, compliant ecosystem engineered for the future of global finance.
To learn more about MetaComp and its regulated infrastructure and solutions, visit www.mce.sg or follow us on Twitter @MetaCompHQ