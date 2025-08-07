Oh Dear Studio Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary with Third Consecutive SME500 Win

Oh Dear Studio celebrates its 5th anniversary with a third consecutive SME500 Award 2025, recognising its heartfelt approach to portraiture. Known for capturing the real emotion that AI never could, the boutique photography studio continues to set the standard for authentic storytelling in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oh Dear Studio, a home-grown portrait photography studio founded by Melody Lin, celebrates its third consecutive SME500 Award win—an honour that recognises Singapore’s most enterprising and well-managed SMEs with proven industry impact and business excellence. Selected from a competitive pool of nominees, the studio stands out for its people-first approach to photography, capturing the real emotion that artificial intelligence simply cannot replicate.

From Solo Venture to Photo Studio of Significance

Launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Oh Dear Studio began as a quiet but powerful declaration of independence—carving out a unique space in Singapore’s photography scene. Now known for its emotionally resonant portraits and dedication to authentic storytelling, the boutique studio has garnered over 700 five-star reviews and a loyal client base from around the world. With each passing year, the studio continues its pursuit to cement its position as a leader in authentic portraiture—one that values emotional connection over digital perfection.

Solidifying Its Standing in Singapore’s Creative Scene

Building on its reputation as a standout in Singapore’s creative industry is Oh Dear Studio’s growing list of accolades, including back-to-back SME500 Awards in 2023 and 2024. And as of 2025, adding to this track record is the studio’s third consecutive SME500 win—further recognition of its unique approach to portraiture and its continued relevance in an increasingly AI-saturated creative landscape.

The results of the Singapore SME 500 Award 2025, finalised by the Association of Trade & Commerce (Singapore), were determined through a rigorous evaluation of close to 1,300 nominees across diverse sectors. Of these, only 500 businesses were selected, following a comprehensive review of fiscal performance, leadership quality, and market adaptability. To qualify, businesses are required to have performed well in its fiscal years, demonstrated business resilience, and contributed significantly to the nation’s GDP, amongst other requirements. And Oh Dear Studio’s continued presence on the list reflects not only its creative authenticity but also its sound business strategy and unwavering commitment to human connection in an increasingly AI-driven creative landscape.

In celebration of this prestigious milestone, Oh Dear Studio remains dedicated to capturing honest, emotionally resonant portraits that technology alone cannot replicate. With an unwavering focus on creative integrity and meaningful connection, the studio continues to set a benchmark for people-first photography in Singapore. As it expands its vision with new ventures, including a photography school, it reinforces the enduring value of human artistry in an increasingly automated world.

About Oh Dear Studio Singapore:

Oh Dear Studio is a distinguished portrait photography studio in Singapore, housed within a charming heritage shophouse along Kampong Bahru Road. Specialising in family, maternity, newborn, and graduation photography, the studio blends artistic vision with technical precision to capture sincere, timeless moments. With over 15 years of expertise, Oh Dear Studio transforms everyday memories into heirloom-quality keepsakes. For more information, please visit: https://ohdearstudio.com.sg/