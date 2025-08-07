Over 13,000 Students in Johor and Selangor Benefit from Literacy Boost Program

Scholastic Asia and Yayasan Hasanah partner to tackle learning loss, drive student engagement, and support Malaysia’s education aspirations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global children’s publishing, education, and media company Scholastic Asia, in partnership with Yayasan Hasanah, is driving measurable impact in schools across Johor and Selangor through the Literacy Boost Program. The initiative aims to strengthen English proficiency and rebuild reading confidence among primary school students.



Students using the Literacy Pro digital platform during class

Under the Program Anak Kita, the Literacy Boost supports Malaysia’s education recovery by helping students improve their English through reading assessments that are benchmarked to global standards and adapted for the Malaysian context. Using Lexile[1] measures, parents and teachers can better understand each child’s reading level and match them with the right books, making reading more effective and enjoyable no matter their background or location.

“Literacy is one of the most important skills a child can have. It shapes how they learn, how they think, and how they see the world. Through this program, we want to support Malaysian students feel more comfortable using English, especially after all the disruptions over the past few years,” said Duriya Aziz, President, Education (International) of Scholastic Inc. “The early results are encouraging. When students have the right tools, they’re motivated and eager to learn. We will continue working closely with our partners to make sure more children get access to quality reading resources and the opportunity to succeed.”

Since launching in January 2025, the program has steadily gained momentum across schools in Johor and Selangor. In just nine weeks, over 13,000 students from Primary 2 to 6 across 427 schools have read nearly 79 million words and completed more than 144,000 eBooks. Impressively, 98% of these eBooks were selected by the students themselves, which shows their growing curiosity and motivation to learn independently.

Siti Kamariah Ahmad Subki, Trustee & Managing Director, Yayasan Hasanah, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Scholastic under Program Anak Kita to support early literacy among Malaysian children. While Bahasa Malaysia remains the core focus of the national recovery effort through the Kelas Pemulihan remedial programme, this English literacy initiative offers a localised and meaningful layer of support, aligned with the needs of participating schools. Delivered through a digital app, it also expands access to quality learning resources and supports the shift toward more inclusive, tech-enabled education. The strength of Program Anak Kita lies in its whole-of-nation spirit – bringing together diverse partners with different strengths, skill sets, and reach. Together, we’re helping ensure every child has the literacy tools to dream bigger, learn with confidence, and reach their full potential.”

Beyond students, teachers and parents play a central role in the program’s success. The Malaysian English Language Teaching Association (MELTA) has been instrumental in delivering teacher training, classroom support, and professional development to help both parties create engaging and structured English learning environments.

Dr Sivabala Naidu, President of MELTA, shared: “We have seen how Literacy Boost helps students reconnect with English in a way that feels relevant and enjoyable. But real change doesn’t happen in the classroom alone. It takes teachers who are equipped with the right tools, and parents who are actively involved in supporting their child’s learning.”

To celebrate the ongoing commitment, Scholastic has introduced the Reading Champ Award to recognize schools, teachers, and students who make real progress throughout the program. Running until the end of 2025, the award shines a light on all the hard work and dedication helping students grow their love for reading.

Note to Editor

*The figures shared are based on data collected after students completed their first reading assessment on the Literacy Pro digital reading platform, as of 30 June 2025 .

About Scholastic Asia

Scholastic Asia, the global children’s publishing, education, and media company, offers a wide selection of print and digital materials for children from infancy through their teenage years.

The company produces high-quality educational and entertaining content, including books, eBooks, and classroom resources that support learning both in school and at home.

Scholastic Asia has expanded its reach to China, Japan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates as a regional division under Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL).

True to its mission of more than 100 years—to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy—the company is recognized as a trusted partner to educators and families. Learn more at scholastic.asia.

About Yayasan Hasanah

Yayasan Hasanah (“Hasanah”) is the impact-based foundation of Khazanah Nasional Berhad (“Khazanah”), the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia. Hasanah was set up as an independent entity on 1 July 2015, building on nine years of Corporate Responsibility (CR) efforts previously driven by Khazanah.

As a grant-giving organisation, Hasanah goes beyond ringgit and sen to facilitate an ecosystem of transformation, working in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, infusing a spirit of advocacy and developing capacity in five key focus areas: Education; Community Development; Environment; Arts and Public Spaces; and Knowledge. Collectively and collaboratively, Hasanah hopes to shift the needle of social and community reform for Malaysians, towards Advancing Malaysia.

For further information, please visit www.yayasanhasanah.org.

For more information, please contact:

Darien Tan

Publicist & Corporate Communications

Scholastic Asia

dtan@scholastic.asia

Aeti Abdullah

Senior Manager, Education Advocacy

Yayasan Hasanah

aeti.amira@hasanah.org.my