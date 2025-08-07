Sunningdale Tech to acquire Sanwa Group to strengthen its position as an Asian powerhouse in precision plastics solutions

The acquisition will solidify Sunningdale Tech’s position as one of the largest precision plastics engineering companies with a total combined revenue of approximately S$850m

This highly synergistic acquisition will allow the Group to further diversify its customer base, broaden its product portfolio, enter the industrial segment, enhance its engineering capabilities and penetrate new markets

Post-acquisition, the expansion of the Group’s global footprint to 23 locations in nine countries enhances its position as a global powerhouse with the ability to support multinational customers in various geographic regions

The acquisition is in line with the Group’s strategy to accelerate the transformation of its automotive segment to focus more on the manufacturing of complex functional parts and critical EV components

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sunningdale Tech Ltd (“Sunningdale Tech” or “the Group”), a leading global manufacturer of precision-engineered plastic components, has announced it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Sanwa Plastic Industry Pte Ltd (“Sanwa Group”).

Upon completion of this all-cash acquisition, the merger will effectively solidify Sunningdale Tech’s position as one of the largest precision plastics engineering companies in the region with a total combined revenue of approximately S$850 million based on figures from the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

Today, Sanwa Group is renowned as a trusted precision plastic component manufacturer with deep penetration in fast-growing automotive segments which focus on green mobility and future vehicle design. Sanwa Group also has exposure to stable end segments in the industrial, energy, consumer and biomedical industries. Sanwa Group operates across seven manufacturing sites in China, Indonesia, India and Singapore. The company has established an excellent reputation as an integrated manufacturer with proven reliability and an operating track record of more than 45 years, led by its visionary Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ricky Souw, who will stay on as an advisor to Sunningdale Tech following the completion of the merger.

The acquisition is highly synergistic as customer or product overlap is minimal between the two companies. In addition, the acquisition will allow Sunningdale Tech to further diversify its customer base, enhance its engineering capabilities, enter the industrial segment and penetrate new markets. The acquisition is also in line with the Group’s strategy to accelerate the transformation of its automotive business to focus more on the manufacturing of functional parts and critical EV components.

Post-completion, Sunningdale Tech will expand its geographic footprint to 23 locations in nine countries as it continues to support multinational customers in various regions amid shifts in global supply chains.

Commenting on the acquisition, Group CEO & Executive Director Mr Khoo Boo Hor said, “We are delighted to partner with Sanwa Group as our vision to become a world-leading precision plastic solutions provider continues to unfold. This strategic and highly synergistic acquisition will put us in a formidable position to take advantage of growth opportunities worldwide and better serve our customers, leveraging on our combined technical knowhow and engineering capabilities.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanwa Group’s CEO Dr Ricky Souw said, “For more than four decades, we have built up Sanwa Group to become one of Asia’s leading precision plastics engineering companies and we are remarkably proud for all that we have achieved. Partnering with Sunningdale Tech is a natural progression and an ideal fit as we share a similar set of values and a vision of becoming a global powerhouse. We look forward to ringing in a new chapter for Sanwa Group and soaring to new heights in partnership with Sunningdale Tech.”

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OCBC) is acting as the sole financial advisor to Sanwa Group.

About Sunningdale Tech Ltd.

Sunningdale Tech Ltd is a leading global manufacturer of precision-engineered plastic components. The Group provides vertically integrated solutions with capabilities including product and mould design, mould fabrication, injection moulding, complementary finishing, and precision assembly of complete products.

The Group boasts over 1,150 injection moulding machines with a tooling capacity of 2,000 moulds per year across a global footprint which spans 17 manufacturing locations in nine countries. With over four million square feet of manufacturing facilities, the Group operates in Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Latvia, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, and the USA.

The Group produces precision engineered plastic components for multinational customers in the Automotive, Consumer/IT and Healthcare industries. More recently, the Group has been focused on accelerating the growth of its Healthcare segment, the Group’s fastest growing vertical in recent years.

For more information, please visit http://www.sdaletech.com.

About Sanwa Plastic Industry Pte Ltd (“Sanwa Group”)

Established since 1977, Sanwa Group specialises in precision plastic injection moulding, insert moulding, and component sub-assembly. With a passion and focus to constantly evolve and innovate to improve its competitive edge and service quality, Sanwa Group has grown into an industry leader, offering fully integrated manufacturing solutions for multinational customers in the automotive, energy, industrial, consumer and biomedical industries.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sanwa Group also has offices and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across China, India and Indonesia.

For more information, please visit https://www.sanwagroup.com.sg/.

For media and investor queries, please contact:

James Bywater, CFA

Director, Corporate Strategy, Marketing & PR

Sunningdale Tech Ltd

Email: James.Bywater@sdaletech.com