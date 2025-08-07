UNDERSTANDING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF SST ON TUITION FEES IN MALAYSIAN HIGHER EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS AND A COMPARISON OF STUDENT VISA PROCESSES

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As of 1 July 2025, Malaysia has implemented a 6% Sales and Service Tax (SST) on Tuition Fees charged to international students. This change is part of a broader fiscal policy affecting various sectors, including education. Alongside this, an adjustment has also been made to the visa processing fees for international students.

What Does the SST Mean for Tuition Fees?

The introduction of SST means that international students enrolling in Malaysian institutions will see a moderate increase in their tuition fees. The additional charge applies to the existing tuition fee amount, varying based on the programme level.

Below is a summary of the average annual tuition fees before and after the SST, shown in both Ringgit Malaysia (RM) and USD for reference:

Average Annual Tuition Fee Changes (RM and USD)

Level of Study Tuition (Before SST) Tuition (After SST) Increase (RM) Tuition (Before SST, USD) Tuition (After SST, USD) Increase (USD) Foundation / A-Level RM 18,000 – RM 30,000 RM 19,080 – RM 31,800 RM1,080 – RM1,800 $3,830 – $6,380 $4,060 – $6,760 +$230 – $380 Diploma RM 15,000 – RM 25,000 RM 15,900 – RM 26,500 RM900 – RM1,500 $3,190 – $5,320 $3,380 – $5,640 +$190 – $320 Bachelor’s Degree RM 25,000 – RM 45,000 RM 26,500 – RM 47,700 RM1,500 – RM2,700 $5,320 – $9,570 $5,640 – $10,140 +$320 – $570 Master’s Degree RM 30,000 – RM 55,000 RM 31,800 – RM 58,300 RM1,800 – RM3,300 $6,380 – $11,700 $6,760 – $12,400 +$380 – $700 PhD / Doctorate RM 25,000 – RM 60,000 RM 26,500 – RM 63,600 RM1,500 – RM3,600 $5,320 – $12,770 $5,640 – $13,540 +$320 – $770

Figures are estimated and may vary by institution. USD conversion is for reference only.

Comparison of Student Visa Fees

Recent benchmarking by EMGS against other leading international education destinations highlights Malaysia’s competitive edge in two key areas: visa processing cost and turnaround time.

Country Student Visa Fee (USD) Processing Time Malaysia USD 373 (RM1600) 14 days UK USD 700 (RM3070) 21 days Australia USD 1023 (RM4484) 30 – 180 days UAE USD 800 (RM3507) 14 – 35 days

At just more or less USD 300, Malaysia’s student visa fee is significantly lower than other popular destinations such as the United Kingdom, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Compared to Australia, which charges over USD 1000, Malaysia’s fees are nearly three times more affordable.

What’s more, the processing time in Malaysia is just 14 working days, a turnaround time that is unmatched by regional and global counterparts. In Australia, visa processing can take anywhere from 1 to 6 months, depending on the complexity of the application. In the UK and UAE, students may have to wait between 2 to 5 weeks or longer, which can delay their study plans and increase the stress of planning their transition abroad.

Integrated Support for a Seamless Student Journey

EMGS has developed a centralised and automated system that integrates multiple touchpoints that are often managed separately in other countries. This includes:

Online visa application and real-time tracking through EMGS Hub mobile application

Pre-arrival and post-arrival guidance

Health screening coordination

Airport welcome services through the International Student Arrival Centre (ISAC) at Kuala Lumpur International Airports at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2

In addition, EMGS has maintained stable visa processing fees for over 10 years since 2012, a reflection of our commitment to providing the best support for international students and ensuring a smooth and welcoming experience as they choose to study in Malaysia. The centralisation of these services not only enhances transparency, but also builds trust among international students and their families, who can monitor visa application progress in real time and feel reassured about their journey to Malaysia.

Malaysia welcomes international students with open arms to embark on their undergraduate and postgraduate journeys through Study in Malaysia.