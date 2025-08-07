WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 Concludes with Strong Industry Momentum and Regional Impact

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025, held alongside the Paper Chain Southeast Asia Expo, has successfully wrapped up at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), Halls C2–C3, from July 29 to 31.

Organized by RX Greater China in strategic partnership with the Asosiasi Kotak Karton Gelombang Indonesia (AKKGI), the event has become one of the most influential trade platforms for packaging container manufacturing and applications in Southeast Asia. It is committed to building an efficient business platform that connects the entire packaging industry chain and promotes international exchange and cooperation.

Over the course of three days, more than 150 exhibitors showcased cutting-edge solutions across corrugated packaging equipment, digital printing technologies, pulp and paper materials, and food-grade packaging systems. Leading global and regional players such as Mosca, Borregaard, Dongfang Precision, Fosber Group, Wonder, J.S. Corrugating Machinery, Bystar, Dinglong, and Keshenglong were among the confirmed exhibitors.

The event drew 5,382 professional attendees from across Southeast Asia and beyond, including representatives from packaging manufacturers, brand owners, logistics companies, industry associations, and government bodies.

The WEPACK Southeast Asia Conference was officially launched in the exhibition site conference area. The conference featured expert-led discussions on themes including “Southeast Asia’s Packaging Future: Sustainability & Smart Manufacturing,” “Digital Printing Trends,” and “Market Opportunities for Folding Cartons and Corrugated Packaging.” Supported by bilingual interpretation, the interactive sessions facilitated cross-border knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue between industry leaders.

As the region’s most comprehensive trade platform for the packaging and papermaking sectors, WEPACK Southeast Asia continues to unite the full industry ecosystem—from upstream suppliers of pulp and sustainable materials, to midstream machinery and tech providers, to downstream converters and solution integrators. This unique all-in-one format fuels innovation, encourages investment, and enables supply chain integration across Southeast Asia.

Wepack warmly invite all packaging and paper industry professionals, innovators, and stakeholders to join us once again at WEPACK Southeast Asia 2026, where the region’s key players will reconvene for another exciting edition. Let’s meet next year to explore new technologies, build meaningful partnerships, and shape the future of Southeast Asia’s packaging industry—together.