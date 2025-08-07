WuXi Biologics Named to A List for CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment

Earns CDP’s highest rating for supply chain engagement on climate

Adds to other CDP recognition—Water Security A List and leadership score on climate change

Drives sustainability through value chain decarbonization empowerment

SHANGHAI, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it was named to the A List for the Supplier Engagement Assessment (SEA) by CDP, the environmental non-profit organization. The annual SEA A List recognizes top-scoring companies that demonstrate leadership in supply chain engagement on climate-related issues and make impactful contributions in the transition toward a net-zero sustainable economy.

CDP is recognized as the global standard for corporate environmental reporting, and its annual ratings are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions. In 2024, nearly 25,000 companies—representing two-thirds of the global market value—reported environmental data through CDP. WuXi Biologics was named to the CDP’s SEA A List for superior performance regarding supplier climate engagement in terms of governance and business strategy, targets, Scope 3 emissions reporting, and risk management process. The company has also been included in CDP’s Water Security A List and has received Climate Change Leadership-level scores from the organization for two consecutive years.

Committed to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), WuXi Biologics has adopted an integrated strategy to tackle climate change with measurable targets and a refined roadmap. The company realized a 30% intensity reduction of GHG (Scope 1 and Scope 2) emissions in 2024 from the base year 2020, and aims to achieve net-zero emissions from overall operations by 2050. While diligently pursuing its own climate goals, the company also actively engages with suppliers—through comprehensive sustainable supply chain management, Scope 3 data disclosure and target tracking—to help achieve positive impacts across the entire value chain.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, “We are very pleased to be named to the CDP’s A List for its Supplier Engagement Assessment, an acknowledgement that further inspires our steadfast dedication to driving sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions, and work together with all stakeholders to promote responsible practices.”

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability and has earned widespread recognitions for its efforts. The company was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI); named to the CDP Water Security “A List” and awarded an A- CDP Climate Change leadership-level score for two consecutive years; given the highest negligible-risk rating by Sustainalytics, and recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, the organization believes in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, CDP surfaces the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. It helped more than 24,800 companies and 1,100 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world’s institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB’s climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best-practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. The team is truly global, united by a shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.