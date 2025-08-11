Lao National Dies in Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

Houng Jorasa, a Lao national, lost her life during violent clashes between Thailand and Cambodia that erupted on 24 July near the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple area. News of her death was made public on 10 August.

Houng had lived in Thailand for over three decades with her Thai national husband, Pod Jorasa, who sustained serious injuries during the same conflict and remains hospitalized in Ubon Ratchathani Province.

Thailand’s Deputy Interior Minister, Theerarat Samrejvanich, presided over Houng’s funeral ceremony on 10 August in Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.

She announced that the Thai Cabinet approved emergency relief assistance totaling THB 800,000 (about USD 22,700) for her husband, with additional compensation to be determined under the country’s disaster prevention and mitigation framework.

However, since Houng is not a Thai national, she is not eligible to receive the standard compensation of THB 800,000 (approximately USD 22,700) granted to Thai citizens who died in the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict.

Nevertheless, Thai authorities are handling her case with special consideration. The Nam Yuen District Chief has been tasked with conducting a thorough fact-finding investigation, and the findings will be submitted to the relevant committee for further review and potential aid.

The clashes that began on 24 July resulted in at least 43 fatalities and displaced more than 300,000 civilians. This followed a previous skirmish on 28 May between Thailand and Cambodia that killed a Cambodian soldier.

The fighting persisted for two months until international intervention helped establish a fragile ceasefire on 7 August. The ceasefire was brokered by the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur, facilitated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.