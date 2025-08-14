Wrap: Lao Foreign Minister Visits Singapore, The Philippines

Lao Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane completed official visits to Singapore and the Philippines, reaffirming Laos’ commitment to strengthening cooperation on trade, human resource development, clean energy, regional security, and people-to-people initiatives.

On 11-12 August, Minister Thongsavanh met with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders reviewed past bilateral and multilateral cooperation and explored future collaboration in trade and investment, human resource development, food security, clean energy, carbon credits, and volunteer programs.

The deployment of Singaporean volunteers to Laos was highlighted as a key initiative.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with 51 years of strong bilateral relations, emphasizing regular high-level visits and growing people-to-people ties.

Both parties pledged to continue promoting cooperation across various sectors and within regional frameworks such as ASEAN.

Visit to the Philippines: Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Following Singapore, Minister Thongsavanh traveled to Manila, where he met Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro on 13 August for the 3rd Philippines–Laos Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

Discussions focused on strengthening defense, security, trade, and economic relations, with both sides emphasizing a shared vision for a stronger and more resilient Southeast Asia. Key topics included boosting trade and economic ties, addressing regional security challenges, and combating transnational crimes such as human trafficking.

The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Laos’ national development priorities, including human resource development, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, while Laos pledged closer cooperation in these areas and in energy, agriculture, ICT, and education.