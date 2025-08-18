AfterShip and Gorgias Launch Advanced Integration to Fully Automate E-commerce Customer Support

Gorgias’ AI Agent can now instantly resolve WISMO (“Where Is My Order?”) and WISMR (“Where Is My Return?”) inquiries by accessing real-time AfterShip tracking and return data—no human intervention required.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AfterShip, the leading post-purchase experience platform for e-commerce, and Gorgias, the top-rated customer service helpdesk for online brands, today announced a deep new integration designed to automate and elevate the customer support experience. This partnership equips support agents and AI with direct access to AfterShip’s real-time shipment and returns data from within the Gorgias platform, dramatically expediting ticket response times and automating routine inquiries.

The integration addresses the most frequent questions in e-commerce: “Where Is My Order?” (WISMO) and “Where Is My Return?” (WISMR). By connecting AfterShip’s powerful logistics data directly into the Gorgias AI Agent, merchants can now provide instant, accurate, and automated answers, allowing support teams to focus on complex, high-value customer interactions.

“AfterShip is committed to helping brands build loyalty through the best possible post-purchase experience,” said Teddy Chan, CEO of AfterShip. “This partnership with Gorgias is a pivotal step in realizing that vision. By empowering the AI agents that customers are already interacting with, we are helping merchants automate the routine, elevate the experience, which translates directly to higher customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.”

The integration introduces a comprehensive suite of features for both tracking and returns:

Automating Shipment Tracking Inquiries:

Support agents can now access live AfterShip shipment data directly within Gorgias tickets and live chats, ensuring they always have the most accurate information to resolve customer issues faster. Accelerated Agent Responses: Empower your support agents by eliminating manual data lookup. With just a shopper’s email, all relevant shipment details can be instantly pulled up. Agents can then inject a complete tracking update directly into Gorgias live chats and tickets with a single click, dramatically reducing handling time.

Empower your support agents by eliminating manual data lookup. With just a shopper’s email, all relevant shipment details can be instantly pulled up. Agents can then inject a complete tracking update directly into Gorgias live chats and tickets with a single click, dramatically reducing handling time. AI-Powered WISMO Automation: By integrating AfterShip Tracking data into the Gorgias AI agent, brands can fully automate responses to WISMO questions. The AI can instantly retrieve tracking details and respond to customers without human intervention.

Automating the Returns Process:

Live Return Status Sync: The integration automatically retrieves the latest status of a customer’s Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) from AfterShip Returns, keeping support agents fully informed on the progress of the return. Frictionless Returns Initiation: To handle initial return requests, the Gorgias AI Agent can be empowered to automatically send customers a pre-populated deeplink to the brand’s return portal, eliminating manual handling of these tickets.

To handle initial return requests, the Gorgias AI Agent can be empowered to automatically send customers a pre-populated deeplink to the brand’s return portal, eliminating manual handling of these tickets. Full WISMR Automation: For questions about return status, the AI agent can provide instant updates, reducing support workload while delivering a seamless customer experience.

AfterShip ( aftership.com ) is the leading post-purchase experience platform that helps companies improve the customer journey, from checkout to delivery and beyond. With a suite of tools for shipment tracking, returns management, and delivery notifications, AfterShip empowers over 20,000 brands worldwide to increase customer loyalty, reduce support tickets, and turn post-purchase into a new revenue stream. AfterShip is integrated with over 1,000 carriers globally, providing unparalleled visibility into logistics and performance.

Gorgias is the #1-rated customer service platform built for e-commerce. It transforms your customer support from a cost center into a profit center. By centralizing all customer interactions from email, social media, chat, and phone in one feed, Gorgias allows brands to deliver exceptional, scalable support. With deep integrations into Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce, Gorgias leverages automation and AI to resolve tickets faster, increase agent efficiency, and provide a seamless customer experience.