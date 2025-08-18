AI Agent Drives New Growth︱SY Holdings Reports 2025 Interim Results: Net Profit Up 23%; E-commerce Business Volume Surges Eightfold

SHENZHEN, CHINA – EQS Newswire – 18 August 2025 – SY Holdings Group Limited (“SY Holdings” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 6069.HK), a digital intelligence technology company specialising in “AI + industrial supply chain” solutions, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

According to the announcement, SY Holdings has been deeply implementing its “AI+” strategy, continuously advancing the commercialisation of AI Agent applications to support the growth of SMEs. As of 30 June 2025, the Company recorded a net profit of over RMB 2.03 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 23%.

Leveraging AI Agent and other advanced technologies, based on comprehensive integration of industry ecosystems and data, SY Holdings fully exploits the benefits of its distinctive risk control model characterised by a “transaction-focused, asset-light” approach. The Company helps SMEs in the supply chain to “secure orders and access funding,” while offering efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality financing facilitation services.

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Company reported revenue and income from core business activities of approximately RMB 0.4 billion. The platform facilitated cumulative funding turnover of more than RMB 278.0 billion, a rise of over 29% compared to the same period last year, and served more than 19,100 customers in total, an increase of over 14% year-on-year. SMEs customers accounted for over 97% of the total customer base, with first-time borrowers making up more than 30%. The Company’s platform has helped customers reduce financing costs by at least 30%.

SY Holdings continued to develop its platform-based strategy, with its self-developed AI Agent—”SY Cloud Platform”—as the central hub to establish an efficient and intelligent matching mechanism between the industry and funding partners, supporting the rapid growth of its “asset-light” operating model.

As of 30 June 2025, the platform had established strategic partnerships with over 10 Fortune Global 500 companies and developed relationships with more than 180 funding partners, representing an increase of 31% year-on-year, positioning itself as a key partner for financial institutions in promoting inclusive finance. Based on this foundation, platform-based facilitation business accounted for approximately 88% of the total business volume, up 28 percentage points from the same period last year.

Platform technology service revenue reached approximately RMB 0.21 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 37% and constituting 52% of total revenue—outpacing its growth target six months early and poised to significantly boost future earnings.

2025 is seen as the inaugural year for widespread commercial use of AI Agents. SY Cloud Platform has thoroughly integrated with popular open-source large language models like DeepSeek, Qwen, and Doubao, leading the way in offering diverse value-add services to its ecosystem partners.

For example, in the infrastructure sector, the platform can automatically gather tender and procurement information through multiple channels, perform data cleaning and data organization, and convert it into a standard format that is easy to analyse, covering key details such as project type, scale, budget, and technical requirements. By leveraging information on suppliers’ business scope, production capacity, qualification level, and historical bidding records, the platform delivers highly relevant tender opportunities directly to suitable suppliers.

Furthermore, the platform offers suppliers assistance with bidding document preparation, analysis of the competitive landscape, and pricing strategy advice, enabling them to enhance both bidding efficiency and success rates. By 30 June 2025, SY Holdings reported its initial revenue from AI-driven order acquisition, with income from AI “order-matching” services surpassing RMB 400,000.

In an era of rapid advances in AI technology, SY Holdings has continued to increase its investment in research and development. As of 30 June 2025, the Company’s cumulative R&D investment was close to RMB 270 million, with R&D personnel accounting for approximately 30% of the total staff. The Company holds 88 national invention patents and computer software copyrights, covering multiple fields including AI, big data, and cloud computing.

Building on this foundation, SY Holdings has developed and deployed a range of innovative applications, such as intelligent document sorting, intelligent contract review, and AI-powered customer service, collaborating closely with ecosystem partners to achieve cost reduction and efficiency improvements. During the reporting period, the average asset service volume per capital increased by approximately 27%, while our customers’ sales volume grew by over 60% year-on-year.

Demonstrating strong confidence in its long-term value and high regard for its future growth prospects, SY Holdings has announced a special dividend of RMB 600 million for 2025 and committed to maintaining a dividend payout ratio of no less than 90% for the financial years 2025 and 2026, thus continuing to share the company’s growth outcomes with its shareholders. Based on this pledge, the total dividend payout for 2025 will be approximately RMB 950 million. As of the closing price on the date of this results announcement, the dividend yield is estimated at around 8%.

SY Holdings has received unanimous backing from prominent institutions—including CICC; Tianfeng Securities, CSC(China Securities); SDIC Securities; Soochow Securities; Sinolink Securities; GF Securities; Guolian Securities; Phillip Securities; and Zheshang Securities—each assigning the Company a ‘Buy’ or ‘Outperform’ rating, with the highest target price of HK$21.65.

Expanding into New Sectors, Building New Growth Engines

While deepening its presence in key national industries such as infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and commodities, SY Holdings is also actively expanding into strategic emerging sectors including e-commerce and robotics. These emerging sectors together represent a potential market size of more than RMB 70 trillion and a customer base of over 26,000 thousand enterprises.

In the e-commerce sector, SY Holdings has expanded its coverage to six leading platforms, including Douyin, SHEIN, Shopee, Kuaishou, WeChat Channels, Poizon. As of 30 June 2025, the company’s cumulative e-commerce financing facilitation volume surpassed RMB 2.8 billion, reflecting an almost eightfold increase year-on-year.

Recently, SY Holdings completed system integration with a leading global fashion e-commerce platform and successfully embedded end-to-end online services within the platform. Through this integration, e-commerce merchants can utilise their “shipped but pending settlement orders” to create a virtuous cycle of “sales – early payment collection – repurchase – further sales,” thereby further expanding the growth potential of SY Holdings’ e-commerce sector business.

In the robotics sector, SY Holdings has formed a strategic partnership with Standard Robots (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., a global leader in industrial intelligent robotics, through investment, successfully launching its first innovative supply chain services transaction in the robotics industry. This collaboration has laid the groundwork for SY Holdings to expand into a new business segment, while the Company actively explores partnership models with enterprises engaged in industrial, service, and specialised robotics to accelerate its presence in China’s robotics market, which is valued at over RMB 190 billion.

In terms of strategic investment, SY Holdings has brought in XtalPi Inc. (Stock Code: 2228.HK)—known as the “first AI-for-Science stock”—and Be Friends Holding Ltd. (Stock Code: 1450.HK), a leading cross-platform live-streaming e-commerce company, as strategic investors. This move aims to bolster the company’s AI R&D capabilities, develop vertical-industry AI Agents, and rapidly penetrate the live-streaming e-commerce space.

In terms of computing power reserves, SY Holdings has secured support from the Wuxi Economic Development Zone and officially connected to the Xuelang Computing Center, NVIDIA AI Computing Center, and Sugon Advanced Computing Center, all operated by Wuxi Digital Whale Technology Co., Ltd. (“Digital Whale”). Digital Whale currently has more than 60 H800 servers in reserve, providing intelligent computing capacity exceeding 1,000P.

Leveraging these resources, SY Holdings will enable ecosystem partners to access sufficient intelligent computing capacity to meet advanced computing requirements across multiple scenarios, including model training and application deployment. The Company will continue to focus on the R&D and application of AI Agents, with operational efficiency expected to improve further in 2025. Average service volume per capita is projected to expand significantly, providing strong support for the Group’s profit growth.

Embracing Web 3.0 to Accelerate Expansion of International Operations

Currently, the international order is experiencing significant and complex changes, with the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains. Issues such as notable exchange rate volatility, low payment efficiency, and difficult market access have become key obstacles limiting the globalization of SMEs.

Recently, SY Holdings set up its international headquarters in Singapore to further grow its presence in overseas markets and to explore innovative uses for Web 3.0 and stablecoins.

In international business development, SY Holdings has established a strategic partnership with Xinbada (Guangzhou) Technology Co., Ltd., a leading supplier to SHEIN, through investment. The company will support the development of flexible, intelligent factories in overseas markets such as Turkey, Southeast Asia, and Morocco. Additionally, it will utilise the supplier’s role within the industrial ecosystem serving cross-border e-commerce platforms including SHEIN, Temu, Cider, and PatPat to speed up the global growth of China’s apparel manufacturing hubs and cross-border e-commerce platforms.

Furthermore, SY Holdings has been continuously expanding its business layout in Southeast Asia and has completed its first international financing transaction. Using its international market resources and platform connectivity, the Company will also support key pharmaceutical enterprises in processing and fulfilling export orders for herbal products.

It is worth noting that stablecoins, as an emerging payment and settlement instrument pegged to fiat currencies, leverage blockchain’s peer-to-peer transfer capabilities to enable instant “payment-equals-settlement” clearing, while reducing transaction costs to as low as 0.1%. SY Holdings plans to explore innovative applications of stablecoins in facilitating international supply chain finance services, aiming to improve capital turnover, lower cross-border payment costs, and reduce foreign exchange volatility risks. In doing so, the Company seeks to provide an optimal customer experience characterised by speed, efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness, and to act as a bridge for SMEs in the Asia-Pacific region as they expand globally.

Looking ahead, as AI and Web 3.0 become increasingly integrated, the technological foundations of the digital world are undergoing a profound transformation. SY Holdings will continue to leverage technology to connect industries and ecosystems, working together with SMEs to reshape global supply chains.

