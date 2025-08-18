Datasea Achieves Breakthrough in Acoustic Technology, Accelerating Billion-Dollar Commercialization in Healthcare

DTSS’ Acoustic innovation Addresses the Healthcare Application Market Projected to Exceed $100 Billion in China and Approach $90 Billion Globally by 2030

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based technology enterprise specializing in advanced acoustic high-tech products and AI multimodal digital solutions, today announced a milestone breakthrough in its acoustic technology. The Company has successfully achieved an exciting leap forward in its acoustic core technologies with the integration of sound wave coupling with AI; the first application for this innovative technology will be precision health management and clinical intervention.

Due to the rapidly growing demand for non-pharmaceutical precision health solutions and increasing policy support for healthcare, the Company is well-positioned to adress a market opportunity projected by research and consulting firm Grand View Research at approximately over $100 billion in China and nearly $90 billion globally by 2030.

Commercialization Engine Fully Activated

Leveraging its proprietary sound wave coupling technologies, Datasea has realized precise regulation of the nervous system—including intracranial, peripheral, and cardiac areas—as well as targeted foot acupoint stimulation. This has enabled the creation of a closed-loop ecosystem of detection–analysis–diagnosis–real-time intervention in core medical and health scenarios, with expected high clinical value.

By advancing the convergence of “Acoustics + Neurology,” Datasea has positioned ultrasound neuromodulation as its core product strategy. The Company has already developed innovative hardware products and solutions with medical-grade precision, achieved staged results, and commenced the initial phase of commercialization. These efforts not only open immediate revenue channels but also lay the foundation for deep engagement in the trillion-dollar healthcare ecosystem.

Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Datasea, stated:

“This breakthrough in applying acoustic technology to healthcare marks a new stage in our commercialization journey. Through continuous innovation and deep integration with industry applications, we have developed acoustic products and solutions that deliver both clinical value and market potential, and we are fully prepared for commercialization. In order to rapidly advance this breakthrough technology, we are accelerating technology transfer, product deployment, and solution rollout through strategic collaborations. We expect these initiatives to drive sustained growth momentum. Further information and regarding business drivers and future plans will be communicated in the near future,, and we invite the capital markets to stay tuned！“

Expanding Access to a Billion-Dollar Market

This commercialization initiative is underpinned by Datasea’s strong acoustic technologies, which directly address critical pain points in healthcare industry upgrades. According to industry data provided by global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), relevant acoustic technology subfields are experiencing exponential growth, particularly in precision health management, where innovation is set to drive disruptive transformation.

As a continuous leader in acoustic technology, Datasea will use this breakthrough as a springboard to further advance technological iterations and accelerate the integration of clinical applications. The Company is committed to enabling intelligent upgrades in healthcare, contributing to global wellness, enhancing consumer experiences, and delivering sustainable value to its shareholders.

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc. (“Datasea”) is a leading provider of products, services, and solutions for enterprise and retail customers in two innovative industries, acoustic high tech and 5G-AI multimodal digitalization. The Company’s advanced R&D technology serves as the core infrastructure and backbone for its products. Its 5G multimodal digital segment operates on a cloud platform based on AI. Datasea leverages cutting-edge technologies, precision manufacturing, and ultrasonic, infrasound and directional sound technology in its acoustics business to combat viruses and prevent human infections, and it is also developing applications in medical ultrasonic cosmetology. In July 2023, Datasea established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Datasea Acoustics LLC, in Delaware, in a strategic move to enter the U.S. markets and to mark its global expansion plan. For additional information, please visit www.dataseainc.com.

