Game Changer: DESLOC Smart Lock D110 Plus Launches with Built-in Wi-Fi and Visible Display Under $100

Smart Lock with Built-in WiFi, LockVue™ Display, and Six Unlock Methods—All in a Sleek, Affordable Package

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DESLOC, a glocal leading professional smart lock brand committed to making smart living more accessible, today announced the release of D110 Plus Smart Lock — a smart lock with Built-in Wi-Fi that combines essential smart features, app remote control, and biometric security in one sleek design, all for just $89.99.

At a time when most smart locks with built-in WiFi cost over $150, the D110 Plus delivers true remote convenience and multi-user smart control — without the premium price tag or extra accessories. Designed to meet the real needs of modern households, the D110 Plus gives users powerful functionality at a price that makes smart access truly attainable.

Thanks to its integrated WiFi module, the D110 Plus connects directly to your home network—no external hubs, bridges, or subscription services required. Through the independently developed DESLOC App (iOS & Android), users can lock or unlock their doors remotely, share access codes, view activity logs, and customize notifications based on who unlocks the door. Whether it’s your child coming home from school or a guest arriving early, you’re always in the know.

Built with value and usability in mind, the D110 Plus features:

Remote Control: Manage your smart lock and receive real-time notifications directly on your phone, no gateway needed.

Manage your smart lock and receive real-time notifications directly on your phone, no gateway needed. Six Unlock Methods : Fingerprint, app, PIN code, voice control (work with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant), fobs, and mechanical keys.

: Fingerprint, app, PIN code, voice control (work with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant), fobs, and mechanical keys. LockVue™ Display : Manage settings and monitor lock status right on the lock.

: Manage settings and monitor lock status right on the lock. Fingerprint Recognition : FlashPrint algorithm identifies prints in under 0.3s with 99% accuracy—trusted by around 10 million families worldwide.

: FlashPrint algorithm identifies prints in under 0.3s with 99% accuracy—trusted by around 10 million families worldwide. AutoSense Setup : Installs in 10-15 minutes and auto-detects left/right door orientation.

: Installs in 10-15 minutes and auto-detects left/right door orientation. BHMA Grade 3 Certified & IP54 Rated: Built to last in tough weather and daily use — withstands temperatures from -22°F to 158°F and humidity levels up to 95%, offering one of the most competitive waterproof ratings in its price range.

The D110 Plus is designed for people who want real smart features—not just buzzwords—with pricing that prioritizes function over fluff, for homeowners, renters, or short-term rental hosts. It also includes must-have safety features like anti-peep PIN protection, anti-hijacking protection, auto-lock, a mechanical key backup, and a Type-C emergency power port, so you’re never locked out. Certified by ClimatePartner and recognized with Amazon’s Climate Pledge Friendly badge, the D110 Plus reflects DESLOC’s commitment to sustainability through verified low carbon impact and third-party standards.

DESLOC Smart Lock was built-up with a simple goal: to bring smart home access to all the families around the world and be a trusted brand. The D110 Plus is now available at only $89.99 on Amazon.com — and for a limited time, enjoy an extra $30 off with code PRD110PLUS at checkout.

About DESLOC

DESLOC is a global professional smart lock brand dedicated to making secure, smart living accessible to all. With over 16 years of industry experience and more than 300 patents, DESLOC builds high-quality smart locks that combine dependable performance with user-first design. Trusted by around 10 million families worldwide, DESLOC continues to lead with innovation that brings smart technology into every home’ security.