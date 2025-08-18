Real-time location sharing app, iSharing, hits milestone in the United States amid growing family safety and driving awareness

The real-time location sharing app has organically grown to over 50 million global downloads, reflecting a 16 per cent year-over-year increase.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading real-time location sharing app, iSharing , is expanding its footprint in the United States as families place greater emphasis on safety and staying connected. From monitoring children’s school commutes to reviewing driving reports, iSharing has become an essential tool for providing peace of mind in today’s fast-paced world.

Founded in 2010, the app has grown into a household name in the United States. As of July 2025, its global downloads have surpassed 50 million, reflecting the app’s strong adoption and growing presence in key markets. This momentum highlights iSharing’s role as a trusted solution for families who want to stay close, even when apart.



Yongjae Chuh, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of iSharingSoft, shared, “We have seen a growing demand for real-time location sharing tools across the United States, where families are increasingly prioritizing the safety of their loved ones. The growing number of accidents and missing children cases is a serious concern, and it reinforces the need for tools that offer peace of mind. iSharing helps ease that worry by sending instant updates and alerts, allowing families to stay connected and respond quickly in times of need. Our growth in markets such as South Korea, Germany, and now the United States shows that this need to feel close and safe is truly universal. “

Designed for everyday peace of mind, iSharing is widely used by families, elderly parents, couples, and close friends. In the United States, families account for more than 44% of the user base, reinforcing the app’s position as a family-first safety solution.

Growing concerns around child and teen driving safety in the US

Driving safety remains a serious concern in the United States, especially among teens. In 2023 alone, 2,611 lives were lost in crashes involving teen drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of these, 822 were teen drivers themselves, a tragic average of nearly 15 young lives lost every day. At the same time, the United States is also grappling with a significant missing children crisis. According to Child Find of America , an estimated 2,300 children go missing every day, while a child is reported missing or abducted every 40 seconds .

These alarming figures underscore the need for tools that promote safer driving habits and proactive monitoring of loved ones more effectively. iSharing addresses this with its built-in Driving Reports feature, which allows users to track and review driving behaviour, including harsh braking, speeding, and signs of distraction. U.S. users check Driving Reports with a frequency of 0.56 on average (roughly every two visits), highlighting the growing demand for safety-focused tools that help families ensure their loved ones drive responsibly.

The app also comes with a range of family-friendly safety features, such as live GPS tracking, instant Place Alerts, a built-in SOS panic button, and an industry-leading 90-day location history. It delivers proven accuracy across all transportation modes worldwide, including driving, subway, cycling, and walking. Unlike traditional parental control apps, iSharing operates on a consent-based model, making it popular with both parents, young adults and even college roommates using nearby alerts for daily coordination without compromising privacy. For senior care, its Inactivity Alert notifies caregivers or family members if no movement is detected over an extended period, aiding elderly or dementia monitoring, ones with dementia.

As of 2025, iSharing achieved a 16% year-over-year growth in downloads in the U.S., contributing to over 50 million global downloads and driving a 12.39% increase in global daily active users in the first half of 2025. This growth reflects the rising demand for reliable family safety tools in an increasingly fast-paced world.

About iSharing

iSharingSoft, Inc. is the creator of iSharing, a leading location-sharing and family safety app available on iOS and Android. Trusted by over 50 million users and rated 4.8 stars globally, iSharing provides real-time GPS tracking, 90 days of location history, place-based alerts, driving-safety notifications, elderly-care monitoring, one-tap SOS with audio and a walkie-talkie feature.

Designed to give parents, caregivers, travellers and friends peace of mind, iSharing supports Google and Apple Map Street View, low-battery alerts and advanced privacy (content-based sharing only). Free to download with optional Premium upgrades, including unlimited places/friends, driving speed reports and ad removal, the app also offers 7-day trials for premium tiers. iSharing is also available on iPad and web app, offering flexibility for users across all devices.

Backed by round-the-clock support and headquartered in Irvine, CA, iSharingSoft is committed to making safety easy and private for modern families and communities.

