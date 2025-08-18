SKYWORTH Introduces Canvas Elite™ Art TV Series Featuring World’s Largest 100-Inch Art TV

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SKYWORTH, a global innovator in advanced display technologies and one of the world’s top five TV brands*, today introduced the Canvas Elite™ Art TV line, featuring the world’s largest Art TV at 100 inches. This groundbreaking addition to SKYWORTH’s Lifestyle Series offers custom integrators and discerning consumers an unprecedented combination of massive scale, cutting-edge performance, and refined elegance. The Canvas Elite™ line also includes an 86-inch model. The series will debut at CEDIA Expo 2025 in Denver at booth #1033.



Revolutionary OmniView Matte Screen™ Technology Deliver OLED-Level Performance in a Sweeping 100-Inch Format

Revolutionary Display Technology Meets Artistic Design

The Canvas Elite™ line represents a convergence of entertainment technology and artistic design, powered by SKYWORTH’s breakthrough OmniView Matte Screen™ technology—a proprietary three-layer screen innovation developed in partnership with BOE that delivers OLED-level performance from Mini LED displays. Featuring 4K UHD QD-Mini LED with over 1,000 local dimming zones, 2,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz refresh rate, these displays fundamentally reimagine the television form factor, transforming any space into both a premium entertainment hub and a digital art gallery.

“The Canvas Elite™ line establishes SKYWORTH as the category pioneer in large-format art television technology,” said Michael Gleason, Director of Sales, SKYWORTH USA. “With the world’s largest Art TV at 100 inches, we’re completely reimagining how premium displays can enhance living spaces. For custom integrators, it solves the challenge of creating displays that integrate aesthetically into sophisticated environments without compromising performance.”

Expanding the Canvas Portfolio

In addition to the launch of Canvas Elite™ line, SKYWORTH is introducing a 75-inch model to the existing Canvas Art™ TV line, which currently includes 55-inch and 65-inch options. This comprehensive range enables integrators to specify the perfect size for any application while maintaining the signature blend of entertainment and artistic display capabilities.

*According to the latest data from research firm Omdia.

About SKYWORTH

SKYWORTH USA is the North American division of SKYWORTH Group, a leading global electronics company established in 1988 and headquartered in Shenzhen. SKYWORTH’s strong international reputation is based on innovation, quality, and sustainability principles. Headquartered in Cypress, CA, SKYWORTH USA focuses on providing consumers with affordable, high-quality indoor and outdoor TVs and other home electronics through its innovative Lifestyle Series product portfolio.