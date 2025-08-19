123 Food Pte Ltd Expands into Southeast Asia with Singapore’s Only Halal-Certified Cuttlefish Snacks

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 123 Food Pte Ltd, Singapore’s only MUIS halal-certified cuttlefish snack manufacturer, is accelerating its regional expansion across Southeast Asia. Building on its recent export success in Brunei and past exports to East Malaysia, the company is now actively seeking distribution partners in Indonesia, Thailand, and Mainland Malaysia to meet growing demand for halal-certified heritage snacks made in Singapore.

With increasing regional interest in quality snacks that combine tradition, authenticity, and food safety, 123 Food is uniquely positioned to scale. Backed by a strong track record in OEM and private label production, the brand is now offering exclusive distribution opportunities and custom production partnerships across Asia.

“We’re excited to connect with partners who value quality, halal certification, and the rich food heritage of Singapore,” said Shannon Lee, Director of 123 Food Pte Ltd. “Our goal is to bring Singapore’s beloved cuttlefish snacks to a new generation of snack lovers across the region.”

From Heritage Recipes to Modern Production: A Legacy Carried Forward

Founded in 2017, 123 Food Pte Ltd took over the recipes and traditional snack preparation methods passed down from the older generation of local snack makers. These time-honoured techniques, such as manually rolling cuttlefish through sugar cane presses and grilling over charcoal, are part of Singapore’s broader snack heritage, inspiring the brand’s commitment to preserving authentic flavours.

In the 1950s to 1970s, cuttlefish sheets were cut into squares and pasted onto tikam tikam boards, a nostalgic nod to childhood street-side games that left many fond memories for generations of Singaporeans. These playful yet humble beginnings laid the foundation for the brand’s enduring identity, reminding today’s consumers of the deep cultural roots behind each snack.

While 123 Food has modernised its operations, the artisanal craft remains at the heart of production. Today, high-efficiency baking and conveyor ovens ensure consistency and scalability, while decades of seasoning know-how from previous generations continue to deliver bold, umami-packed flavours that honour its heritage.

The Only MUIS Halal-Certified Cuttlefish Snack in Singapore

All products are proudly made in Singapore, manufactured under strict adherence to the country’s renowned food safety and hygiene regulations. With ISO22000:2018 certification and MUIS halal certification, 123 Food upholds the highest quality standards trusted by both distributors and consumers. This reputation as a Singapore-made product gives the brand a competitive edge in regional markets, where “Made in Singapore” is synonymous with reliability, cleanliness, and premium quality.

Made without preservatives or MSG, and seasoned with only natural ingredients, 123 Food’s products come in a variety of flavours and textures, crispy or chewy, spicy or sweet, ensuring appeal to a wide market base.

Flexible B2B Solutions, OEM and Private Label Services

123 Food Pte Ltd partners with a growing list of supermarkets, minimarts, distributors, and wholesalers. The company offers OEM and private-label solutions to help partners introduce halal-certified heritage snacks under their own branding. With the recent closure of several local cuttlefish snack producers, 123 Food is uniquely positioned to fill the gap and meet increasing regional demand.

Businesses looking to expand their product portfolio, explore exclusive distribution agreements, or request custom samples are welcome to connect.

Preserving Singapore’s Snack Culture, One Pack at a Time

Every pack from 123 Food is a celebration of Singapore’s rich culinary history. The brand bridges the past with the present and brings beloved seafood jerky into the hands and mouths of new generations. Proudly made in Singapore and grounded in decades of authenticity, the company continues its mission to share local flavours with the world.

For business enquiries, OEM/private label production, or to explore distribution opportunities with 123 Food Pte Ltd, contact:

Email: sales@123food.sg

About 123 Food Pte Ltd

123 Food Pte Ltd is Singapore’s only local halal-certified cuttlefish snack manufacturer, dedicated to honouring local snack heritage and delivering high-quality products made with natural ingredients. Proudly “Made in Singapore,” the company leverages the nation’s strict food safety and hygiene standards to provide products trusted by both domestic and regional markets. 123 Food partners with distributors across Singapore, Brunei, and East Malaysia, while continuing to expand its reach throughout Southeast Asia with OEM and private-label production.