Aspire Launches Yield Solution to Boost SMEs Investment Returns

Singapore SMEs gain access to institutional-grade investment returns with full liquidity and zero minimums

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aspire, the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, today announced the launch of Aspire Yield, its new investment solution, giving small businesses access to investment opportunities within their Aspire Business Account.



Singapore SMEs gain access to institutional-grade investment returns with full liquidity and zero minimums

The launch follows AFT SG 2 Pte Ltd, a company within the Aspire Group, securing its Capital Markets Services License (CMS) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in April 2025, enabling it to offer regulated investment solutions to businesses. To ensure stability and performance needed to turn idle cash into capital growth, Aspire’s affiliate has partnered with Fullerton Fund Management for both Singapore and US dollar investments.

The integrated solution addresses a long-standing challenge for SMEs, where competitive investment opportunities have traditionally remained difficult to access without substantial minimums or complex processes that favour larger corporations with established banking relationships. Now, through the Aspire platform, Singapore’s small businesses can earn up to 2.04% for SGD investments and 3.88% for USD investments[1], compared to traditional business savings rates that typically range from 0.01% to 0.25% per annum[2].

More than half the funds were previously sitting idle

Early adoption data from Aspire Yield’s clients in beta reveals a significant untapped opportunity: approximately 55% of funds now invested through Aspire Yield were previously sitting idle in traditional business accounts, earning minimal returns.

“That’s a staggering statistic and shows just how much capital small businesses have been leaving on the table,” said Andrea Baronchelli, CEO and co-founder of Aspire. “Aspire Yield changes this by giving every eligible Singapore business access to the same high-quality money market funds that are available to institutional investors, seamlessly integrated into their daily financial operations.”

“Small and medium enterprises are the backbone of Singapore’s economy, yet they’ve historically faced barriers in accessing institutional-quality investment solutions. Our partnership with Aspire group democratises access to professional fund management, enabling SMEs to optimise their working capital with the same calibre of investment solutions traditionally reserved for larger businesses. We’re proud to support Singapore’s entrepreneurial community through Aspire’s innovative platform” said Mark Yuen, Chief Business Development Officer, Fullerton Fund Management.

Zero barriers, maximum flexibility for business operations

All eligible Singapore-incorporated businesses can now open SGD and USD Yield accounts immediately. Unlike traditional investment products that often require minimums and lengthy lock-up periods, Aspire Yield offers:

No minimum investment requirement — businesses can start with any amount

Next business day liquidity, with funds remaining accessible for operational needs

No lock-up periods and complete flexibility to withdraw as business needs change

Integrated investment management within the Aspire platform.

“Aspire Yield is refreshingly simple: no minimums, no hidden terms, and no pressure to ‘invest’ in something risky. Just move cash in, and it does its thing,” said Bhavana Ravindran, founder and CEO of Earlybird AI, which uses Aspire Yield to manage its business funds.

“We designed Aspire Yield specifically for how modern businesses operate,” explained Damien Passavent, Chief Product Officer, Aspire. “Businesses need their capital to work harder, but they also need immediate access when opportunities or challenges arise. This isn’t about locking money away – it’s about making every dollar more productive while preserving complete operational flexibility.”

For more information on Aspire Yield, visit: https://aspireapp.com/yield

About Aspire

Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses globally, helping over 50,000 companies save time and money with international payments, treasury, expense, payable, and receivable management solutions – accessible via a single, user-friendly account.

Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has 600+ employees across nine countries, clients in 30+ markets and is backed by global top tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability. Aspire Yield is provided by AFT SG 2 Pte Ltd, a company within the Aspire Group.