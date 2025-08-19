CIMB Singapore Launches CIMB FlexiPay: A First-of-its-kind, Revenue-Based Loan for SMEs

It aims to empower SMEs with a fully digital, revenue-based loan that adapts to daily cash flow.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CIMB Singapore today announced the launch of CIMB FlexiPay – an innovative “pay-as-you-earn” loan designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with smarter, flexible access to financing.

The first of its kind in Singapore, CIMB FlexiPay links repayments directly to a business’ daily revenue. On days with no revenue, no repayment is required. This fully digital solution is designed to ease cash flow pressures while removing the traditional barriers SMEs face in securing financing.

Addressing SMEs’ Biggest Pain Point: Cash Flow

SMEs remain one of the most underserved segments in banking. Many of them struggle with seasonal, irregular or unpredictable income, making monthly repayments a challenge. CIMB FlexiPay addresses this gap with a loan that adjusts to a company’s performance, ensuring businesses repay only when they earn.

Key Features of CIMB FlexiPay

Revenue-linked repayments: Automatically deducted from daily deposits based on a business’ selected holdback rate*. For example, if the selected holdback rate* is 5% and the business earns S$1,000 in a day, S$50 will be repaid that day. On days with no revenue, no repayment is required.

Pay a single upfront fee – no interest, no prepayment fees, and no late fees. Fully digital process: No physical forms or document submissions required. Customers can accept loan offers digitally.

“With CIMB FlexiPay’s pay-as-you-earn structure, SMEs gain flexibility, transparency and control in managing their financing. This innovation reflects our commitment to rethinking traditional banking and supporting businesses with solutions that truly adapt to their cash flow realities,” said Benjamin Tan, Head of Commercial & Transaction Banking, CIMB Singapore. “By removing traditional barriers and offering a seamless digital experience, we aim to help businesses grow with confidence.”

For more information or to apply, visit CIMB FlexiPay.

Terms & Conditions apply.

*Holdback rate is the percentage of the business’ daily revenue that will go towards repaying CIMB FlexiPay.

