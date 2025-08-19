LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning K-Beauty brand COSRX made waves at KCON LA 2025, transforming its booth into one of the most in-demand destinations of the three-day festival. From August 1–3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 125,000 fans flocked to the site to experience the best of K-culture. Beauty enthusiasts especially loved the opportunity to win COSRX’s TikTok-viral Advanced Snail Duo and the newly launched Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Trio, while capturing once-in-a-lifetime moments with K-Pop sensation CRAVITY.



COSRX Captivates KCON LA 2025 With Viral Skincare Favorites, New Haircare Launch, and a K-Pop Star Surprise

A Booth Worth Waiting For

While the convention floor was buzzing with activity, COSRX stood out with lines winding around its booth from morning until evening. Fans eagerly queued to take home thousands of full-size favorites, including the Advanced Snail 92 All In One Cream and Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for every visitor, plus limited-edition giveaways of the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask and the newly launched Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo, Treatment, and Oil Serum.

When K-Beauty Meets K-Pop

The excitement reached a fever pitch as K-Pop stars highlighted their love for the brand. In particular, CRAVITY – the nine-member boy group under Starship Entertainment who debuted on April 14, 2020 – visited the booth on Sunday, August 3. Known for their dynamic performances and growing U.S. fanbase, the group shared their love for COSRX products, posed for photos, and teamed up with the brand to gift lucky fans signed albums and product sets.

On the KCON LA 2025 main stage, COSRX extended the celebration by gifting Peptide-132 Shampoo and Treatment sets to audience members. The moment gained was amplified with shoutouts from stars, Lee Yong Ji, Meovv, JO1 and P1Harmony during their Meet and Greets, helping cement COSRX as one of the festival’s most talked-about brands on social media.

Bringing the COSRX Community Together

The buzz at the COSRX booth reflected the brand’s inclusive appeal, drawing beauty lovers from all walks of life. Many attendees were already loyal users, with the Advanced Snail Essence emerging as one of the most frequently mentioned favorites among fans eager to share their personal COSRX stories.

“KCON LA 2025 was more than an event – it was a celebration of beauty, culture, and community,” said a COSRX spokesperson. “From the incredible reception to our new Peptide-132 Haircare line to the warm welcome from CRAVITY fans, the energy was electric. It’s clear that COSRX has a special place in the hearts – and skincare routines – of U.S. beauty lovers.”

Building on this momentum, COSRX plans to expand its offline experiences for U.S. fans, bringing more immersive brand moments, exclusive product launches, and interactive events to connect beauty enthusiasts with their favorite COSRX products in person.

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America’s favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective ingredients in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom, Target and https://www.cosrx.com.

COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.