HMLY Marks 16 Years of ISO in Packaging & Logistics Solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2025 – HMLY, an established provider of packaging and design as well as warehousing and storage solutions, has announced the renewal and continued attainment of internationally recognised certifications, marking 16 consecutive years of ISO accreditation. This milestone reflects the company’s ongoing adherence to quality, safety, and compliance standards, which are key requirements for clients operating in highly regulated sectors such as food manufacturing and medical devices.

The certifications include ISO 22000:2018 for Food Safety Management Systems, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), SS 620:2016 (2021) Good Distribution Practice for Medical Devices, bizSAFE Level 3, and Sedex membership. Collectively, these credentials demonstrate HMLY’s compliance across packaging, logistics, and distribution activities, confirming its ability to meet international quality and safety benchmarks.

HMLY’s ability to maintain these certifications year after year reflects its systematic approach to operational excellence. Meeting the strict requirements of each standard involves detailed process management, regular audits, and a proactive safety culture embedded throughout the organisation. In addition to its packaging service in Singapore, the company offers integrated warehousing solutions, including warehouse storage for rent, ensuring safe handling and compliant distribution for industries with zero tolerance for lapses in safety or quality.

Founded in 1993, HMLY began as a provider of packaging and label printing services, quickly evolving to serve diverse industries including food production, healthcare, and consumer goods. Over the years, the company has invested in infrastructure, technology, and training to stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements. Its portfolio includes partnerships with food manufacturers, medical device distributors, and corporations seeking a single, trusted partner with proven adherence to global standards.

With its renewed certifications valid through 2026, HMLY continues to deliver packaging, logistics, and storage solutions in line with internationally recognised standards.

For more information on HMLY and its range of services, please visit https://www.hmly.com.sg/.

For enquiries, please contact request@hmly.com.sg or call +65 9661 3233.

Hashtag: #HMLY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.