The Asian Century: Myanmar workers in China

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Masanda is an ordinary young woman from Myanmar working at Youngor (Ruili) Co., Ltd. She has a gentle and simple personality and is quite shy. During her shifts, she works diligently, and in her leisure time, like her fellow Myanmar coworkers, she listens to music, sings, and dreams of finding a boyfriend she likes, hoping to create a life of her own.

The third episode of the micro-documentary series The Asian Century, titled Myanmar Workers in China

The year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar. The two countries are connected by shared mountains and rivers, and their peoples have maintained a friendship across generations, bound by the profound “pauk-phaw” bond. As Zhang Bo, the workshop director of this company, explained, she understands “pauk-phaw” as “sincerity for sincerity” in human interactions. Masanda and this group of young people from neighboring Myanmar, in the prime of their youth, have experienced firsthand in China what “pauk-phaw” truly means.

We captured the most vibrant details of their daily lives through our lens. Please watch the third episode of the micro-documentary series The Asian Century, titled Myanmar Workers in China.

The Asian Century is a social and cultural documentary series centered on the theme of building an Asian community with a shared future. Through authentic, multidimensional, and comprehensive storytelling, it showcases the shared historical roots, cultural bonds, and developmental aspirations of Asian nations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdQkgGr_iyY