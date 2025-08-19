Tigermed Receives MSCI ESG AAA Rating

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tigermed is proud to announce that it has been awarded an MSCI Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Rating of AAA, the highest rating in the industry. This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in ESG practices, positioning us as a leader in sustainable business performance.

MSCI’s AAA rating is reserved for companies that demonstrate superior ESG performance and strong resilience to long-term risks. It reflects Tigermed’s consistent efforts to integrate ESG principles into our core operations and strategic decision-making.

Environmental:

Tigermed has set science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has implemented a comprehensive environmental management system, improved monitoring of emissions and resource utilization, and adopted digital platforms and green office initiatives to promote environmental sustainability.

Social:

W has advanced its digital transformation and leveraged AI technologies to enhance clinical trial efficiency. In 2024, Tigermed invested 39.997 million yuan in employee training, with an average of 99.48 hours per employee. The company ensures gender equality, promotes workforce diversity, and supports the well-being of its employees. Through the Hangzhou Tigermed Foundation, it engages in various public welfare activities, including medical assistance, education support, and poverty alleviation, while also contributing to rural revitalization through consumption-based poverty reduction efforts.

Corporate Governance:

Tigermed has strengthened its ESG governance and compliance framework. The board of directors oversees all ESG-related matters, and the Compliance and ESG Committee is directly led by the General Manager and managed by the Chief Compliance Officer. ESG performance is incorporated into the General Manager’s compensation structure. All employees receive 100% coverage of business ethics training, and new suppliers are required to sign the Supplier Code of Conduct upon onboarding, followed by regular assessments.

Since receiving its first MSCI ESG rating in 2020, Tigermed has consistently improved its performance, moving from a baseline rating to AA in 2023 and now achieving AAA. This progress reflects our ongoing investment in talent development, safety and quality management, carbon reduction, and ethical business practices.

This AAA rating marks a new milestone in our ESG journey. We will continue to strengthen our ESG governance framework, refine our management systems, and drive sustainable growth. As a company committed to “Serving Innovation, Building Health Together,” we aim to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders while contributing to global health and well-being.

About Tigermed

Tigermed (Stock code: 300347.SZ/3347.HK) is a leading global provider of integrated research and development solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry. With a broad portfolio of services and a promise of quality, from preclinical development to clinical trial to commercialization, we are collaborating with over 3,600 customers and committed to moving their development journey efficiently and cost-effectively. Tigermed currently represents a worldwide network of more than 180 locations with over 10,000 employees across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and Africa. We are devoted to building an integrated platform that enables the boundless possibilities for the healthcare industry, embracing challenges to fulfill our commitment to serving unmet patients’ needs, and ultimately saving lives.

Learn more at www.tigermedgrp.com