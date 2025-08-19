USI Launches EMVCo-Certified Intelligent Tablet POS, Integrating Sales and Payment Solutions

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the rapid advancement of technology, the retail market is undergoing unprecedented transformation. Consumers are demanding more convenient, efficient, and secure shopping experiences, prompting retailers to seek innovative solutions that enhance both service quality and operational efficiency. According to a market research firm GII Global Information report, the global smart retail market is projected to grow from $35.89 billion in 2023 to $352.53 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. This surge is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the widespread use of digital payment methods, and a growing preference for seamless, personalized shopping experiences.



EMVCo-Certified Intelligent Tablet POS

In response to these industry shifts, Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) has introduced its first intelligent tablet POS device integrated with EMVCo payment functionality. Designed to seamlessly combine POS ordering and sales functions with secure EMVCo-certified payments, this solution provides retailers with a flexible and future-ready investment while enhancing the consumer transaction experience.

Breaking away from traditional bulky POS systems, the new tablet POS features a sleek, lightweight design with multi-payment capabilities. Consumers can securely enter their PIN codes via the touchscreen, with transactions authenticated by leading international payment organizations. This innovation streamlines payment processes, integrates the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6125 processor, enhances mobility, and improves customer interactions. Its portable design enables retailers to deploy it across store sections, pickup service centers, and even outdoor pop-up sales locations. Additionally, real-time data analytics empower businesses to optimize sales management and drive precision marketing strategies.

“Qualcomm values its collaboration with USI in industrial and retail innovation at the edge, delivering integrated solutions for smart retail applications,” stated Atul Prasad, Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Castles Technology is committed to providing secure and reliable payment solutions that meet the latest international security and transaction certification standards,” said Justin Chen, Senior Product Director at Castles Technology. “With 30 years of expertise, we are confident that our collaboration with USI will allow retailers to seamlessly integrate payment services and expand their retail applications.”

Hawk Sun, Product Associate Director at USI’s POS Business Center, added: “This intelligent tablet POS device is part of USI’s OTS product portfolio, fully designed and manufactured by our in-house team. Last year, it was showcased at leading global trade shows—including NRF in the United States, EuroCIS in Europe, and RETAILTECH in Japan—where it received strong industry recognition and numerous customer requests for sample testing. The device has successfully obtained certifications from major international payment organizations, including PCI PTS, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express, with VISA certification currently under application. The solutions are expected to be rolled out to market progressively throughout the second half of 2025.

USI continues to drive innovation in the smart retail sector by leveraging its technology and product expertise. Through integrated, flexible sales and payment solutions, the company enables retailers to enhance transaction efficiency, optimize customer experience, and stay ahead of evolving market demands. As the retail landscape evolves, USI remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. Our production and service locations span four continents: Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, offering customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, as well as material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.