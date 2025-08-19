27.6 C
X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Reports Q2 2025 Results: Revenue +66%, Record Loan Originations, Improved Asset Quality

By Advertorial Desk

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X Financial (NYSE: XYF), a leading Chinese fintech platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Highlights

  • Total net revenue reached $317.3 million (RMB2,273.1 million), up 65.6% year-over-year (“YoY“), driven by robust loan facilitation growth and healthy platform activity.
  • Total loan amount facilitated and originated[1] hit a record RMB38.99 billion (~$5.43 billion), up 71.4% YoY, as borrower demand remained strong. X Financial facilitated and originated approximately 3.72 million loans, with active borrowers rising 73.7% YoY to 2.85 million.
  • Net income rose 27.1% YoY to $73.7 million (RMB528.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $82.8 million (RMB593.2 million), up 58.3% YoY.
  • The 31–60 days delinquency rate decreased to 1.16% (from 1.29% in the same period of 2024) and 91–180 days rate declined to 2.91% (from 4.38% in the same period of 2024).

“Q2 2025 continued our strong momentum, with nearly RMB39 billion in total loan amount facilitated and originated and revenue up 66%,” said Kent Li, President of X Financial. “We added over 427,000 active borrowers this quarter, maintained healthy asset quality, and scaled our platform efficiently. These results underscore our disciplined execution and focus on long-term value creation.”

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025

QoQ

YoY

 RMB

 RMB

 RMB

Total net revenue

1,372,588

1,937,505

2,273,123

17.3 %

65.6 %

Net income

415,303

458,127

528,016

15.3 %

27.1 %

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

374,661

466,766

593,215

27.1 %

58.3 %

Net income per ADS—basic

8.46

10.92

12.60

15.4 %

48.9 %

Net income per ADS—diluted

8.28

10.56

12.00

13.6 %

44.9 %

[1] Represents the total amount of loans that the Company facilitated and originated during the relevant period.

Business Outlook & Share Repurchase Plans

  • Business Outlook: Based on current trends, X Financial expects the total loan amount facilitated and originated in the third quarter of 2025 to be in the range of RMB32.0 billion to RMB34.0 billion. This represents a deliberate moderation from record Q2 levels, as management places greater emphasis on asset quality and profitability over pure volume growth. The Company remains attentive to challenges and uncertainties from the evolving regulatory environment, while maintaining confidence in resilient borrower demand and disciplined execution.
  • Capital Return to Shareholders: From January 1, 2025 through August 15, 2025, X Financial repurchased an aggregate of approximately 16.7 million Class A ordinary shares, including approximately 2.3 million ADSs, for a total consideration of approximately US$47.7 million under its share repurchase programs. The Company’s previous US$50 million repurchase authorization has been fully utilized. The Company now has approximately US$68.2 million remaining under its new US$100 million share repurchase program, which is effective through November 30, 2026. This program underscores the Company’s confidence in its long-term growth outlook and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Repurchases under the program remain subject to market conditions and other factors and may be modified or suspended at management’s discretion.
  • Declaration of Semi-Annual Dividend: Pursuant to the semi-annual dividend policy, the Board today approved the declaration and payment of a semi-annual dividend of US$0.28 per ADS (approximately US$0.0467 per ordinary share). The holders of the Company’s ordinary shares shown on the Company’s record at the close of trading on September 26, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Daylight Time) will be entitled to the semi-annual dividend. These shareholders, including the Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of our ADS program (the “Depositary”), will receive the payments of dividends on or about October 15, 2025. Dividends to the Company’s ADS holders will be paid by the Depositary on or after October 15, 2025, and the precise timing of receipt will vary based on the processing efficiency of the respective holding brokerage.

“We remain committed to disciplined execution and long-term value creation,” said Frank Fuya Zhang, Chief Financial Officer. “Our strong Q2 performance, with GAAP earnings of US$1.76 per ADS and non-GAAP earnings of US$1.98 per ADS, together with our solid balance sheet, position us to return capital while investing in sustainable growth.”

Conference Call

X Financial’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 19, 2025 (8:30 PM Beijing / Hong Kong Time on August 19, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States:

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

1-412-902-4272

Passcode:

X Financial

Please dial in ten minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.  A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 26, 2025:

United States:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Passcode:

1404098

Additional Information

This press release contains highlights only. For the Company’s complete financial results and management’s discussion and analysis for the second quarter of 2025, please refer to the Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 19, 2025.

About X Financial

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) (the “Company”) is a leading Chinese fintech platform. The Company is committed to connecting borrowers on its platform with its institutional funding partners. With its proprietary big data-driven technology, the Company has established strategic partnerships with financial institutions across multiple areas of its business operations, enabling it to facilitate and originate loans to prime borrowers under a risk assessment and control system.

For more information, please visit http://ir.xiaoyinggroup.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating our business, we consider and use non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. We present the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance and help investors to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We also believe that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

We use in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) adjusted net income (loss), (ii) adjusted net income (loss) per basic ADS, (iii) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted ADS, (iv) adjusted net income (loss) per basic share, and (v) adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each of which excludes share-based compensation expense, impairment losses on financial investments, income (loss) from financial investments, gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method and impairment losses on long-term investments. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as published in the Federal Reserve Board’s H.10 statistical release. Percentages stated in this release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

Disclaimer

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the followings: the Company’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the credit industry, and marketplace lending in particular, in China; the demand for and market acceptance of its marketplace’s products and services; its ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace; its relationships with its strategic cooperation partners; competition in its industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Projections

This announcement also contains certain financial forecasts (or guidance) with respect to the Company’s projected financial results. The Company’s independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections or guidance for the purpose of their inclusion in this announcement, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this announcement. This guidance should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company, or that actual results will not differ materially from those set forth in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this announcement should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will actually be achieved. You should review this information together with the Company’s historical information.

For more information, please contact:

X Financial
Mr. Noah Kauffman (Chief Financial Strategy Officer)
E-mail: ir@xiaoying.com

 

X Financial

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025

 RMB 

RMB

USD

 ASSETS 

 Cash and cash equivalents 

984,611

1,152,990

160,951

 Restricted cash, net 

676,793

788,224

110,032

 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net  

2,029,550

3,161,642

441,348

 Loans receivable from Credit Loans and other loans, net 

4,828,317

5,017,643

700,436

 Deposits to institutional cooperators, net 

1,958,297

2,141,552

298,949

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

34,079

126,514

17,661

 Financial guarantee derivative 

1,038

12,055

1,683

 Deferred tax assets, net 

197,713

259,651

36,246

 Long-term investments 

498,038

508,480

70,981

 Property and equipment, net 

15,833

18,532

2,587

 Intangible assets, net 

36,592

37,151

5,186

 Financial investments 

513,476

426,144

59,487

 Other non-current assets 

44,951

37,277

5,204

 TOTAL ASSETS 

11,819,288

13,687,855

1,910,751

 LIABILITIES 

 Payable to investors and institutional funding partners at amortized cost 

2,184,086

2,454,750

342,670

 Contingent guarantee liabilities 

187,641

322,645

45,040

 Deferred guarantee income 

164,725

323,073

45,099

 Short-term borrowings 

328,500

401,500

56,047

 Accrued payroll and welfare 

94,717

77,739

10,852

 Other tax payable 

279,993

345,598

48,244

 Income tax payable 

591,491

631,032

88,089

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 

941,506

1,334,032

186,223

 Other non-current liabilities 

27,516

19,924

2,781

 Deferred tax liabilities 

65,959

56,660

7,909

 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

4,866,134

5,966,953

832,954

 Commitments and Contingencies 

 Equity: 

 Common shares (250,678,439 and 245,300,795 shares outstanding as of
December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025) 

207

207

29

 Treasury stock   

(509,644)

(685,242)

(95,656)

 Additional paid-in capital 

3,207,028

3,244,966

452,980

 Retained earnings 

4,174,511

5,083,697

709,657

 Other comprehensive income 

81,052

77,274

10,787

 TOTAL EQUITY 

6,953,154

7,720,902

1,077,797

 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 

11,819,288

13,687,855

1,910,751

 

X Financial

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 

 Three Months Ended June 30, 

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

 RMB 

 RMB 

 USD 

 RMB 

 RMB 

 USD 

Net revenues

Loan facilitation service

732,249

1,369,443

191,167

1,346,399

2,447,823

341,703

Post-origination service

154,669

271,407

37,887

307,411

537,448

75,025

Financing income

351,012

319,938

44,662

685,640

630,078

87,955

Guarantee income

45,564

102,570

14,318

78,490

185,498

25,895

Other revenue

89,094

209,765

29,282

162,622

409,781

57,203

Total net revenue

1,372,588

2,273,123

317,316

2,580,562

4,210,628

587,781

Operating costs and expenses:

Origination and servicing

415,071

513,974

71,748

841,618

987,699

137,877

Borrower acquisitions and marketing

323,636

756,264

105,570

572,010

1,465,271

204,544

General and administrative

39,073

49,539

6,915

77,547

101,284

14,139

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets

9,016

33,360

4,657

17,671

42,408

5,920

Provision for loans receivable

95,865

46,394

6,476

157,405

108,590

15,159

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities

21,376

207,383

28,950

69,269

271,130

37,848

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative

(9,574)

(1,336)

(14,991)

(2,093)

Provision for credit losses for deposits and other financial assets

5,498

727

101

5,448

1,276

178

Total operating costs and expenses

909,535

1,598,067

223,081

1,740,968

2,962,667

413,572

Income from operations

463,053

675,056

94,235

839,594

1,247,961

174,209

Interest income (expenses), net

(1,818)

3,984

556

(6,109)

1,265

177

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(7,807)

2,101

293

(8,231)

(10,381)

(1,449)

Income (loss) from financial investments[1]

(3,829)

(15,378)

(2,147)

4,498

(19,056)

(2,660)

Other income (loss), net

(657)

221

31

3,388

2,156

301

Income before income taxes

448,942

665,984

92,968

833,140

1,221,945

170,578

Income tax expense

(89,568)

(110,795)

(15,466)

(154,593)

(227,323)

(31,733)

Gain from equity in affiliates, net of tax

824

9,830

1,372

2,869

7,647

1,067

Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method, net of tax[1]

55,105

(37,003)

(5,165)

97,024

(16,126)

(2,251)

Net income

415,303

528,016

73,709

778,440

986,143

137,661

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

Net income attributable to X Financial shareholders

415,303

528,016

73,709

778,440

986,143

137,661

Net income 

415,303

528,016

73,709

778,440

986,143

137,661

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:

Gain from equity in affiliates

184

26

30

184

26

Income (loss) from financial investments

2,294

4,519

(768)

(107)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

3,970

(2,995)

(418)

5,188

(3,194)

(446)

Comprehensive income

421,567

525,205

73,317

788,177

982,365

137,134

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

Comprehensive income attributable to X Financial shareholders

421,567

525,205

73,317

788,177

982,365

137,134

Net income per share—basic

1.41

2.10

0.29

2.65

3.91

0.55

Net income per share—diluted 

1.38

2.00

0.28

2.60

3.75

0.52

Net income per ADS—basic

8.46

12.60

1.76

15.90

23.46

3.27

Net income per ADS—diluted 

8.28

12.00

1.68

15.60

22.50

3.14

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic

293,914,248

251,566,501

251,566,501

294,224,447

251,927,644

251,927,644

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted

300,458,575

263,948,357

263,948,357

299,681,672

263,019,346

263,019,346

 

[1] The Company has revised the presentation of the gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method after income tax expense, which previously reported as “Income (loss) from financial investments” before income tax expense. Additionally,  “Impairment losses on long-term investments” accounted under the equity method have been reclassified  into the gain (loss) from equity in affiliates after income tax expense. This change in presentation does not affect the net income for any periods presented.

 

X Financial

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

2024

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD

GAAP net income

415,303

528,016

73,709

778,440

986,143

137,661

Less: Income (loss) from financial investments (net of tax of nil)

(3,829)

(15,378)

(2,147)

4,498

(19,056)

(2,660)

Less: Impairment losses on financial investments (net of tax of nil)

Less: Impairment losses on long-term investments (net of tax)

Less: Gain (loss) from financial investments at equity method (net of tax of nil)

55,105

(37,003)

(5,165)

97,024

(16,126)

(2,251)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)

10,634

12,818

1,789

19,946

38,656

5,396

Non-GAAP adjusted net income

374,661

593,215

82,810

696,864

1,059,981

147,968

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—basic

1.27

2.36

0.33

2.37

4.21

0.59

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share—diluted 

1.25

2.25

0.31

2.33

4.03

0.56

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—basic

7.62

14.16

1.98

14.22

25.26

3.53

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS—diluted 

7.50

13.50

1.88

13.98

24.18

3.38

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—basic

293,914,248

251,566,501

251,566,501

294,224,447

251,927,644

251,927,644

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding—diluted

300,458,575

263,948,357

263,948,357

299,681,672

263,019,346

263,019,346

 

