Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2025 Tackles Escalating Scam Threats In Southeast Asia With Cross-border Collaboration And Technology-Driven Solutions

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2025 – At the Global Anti-Scam Summit (GASS) Asia 2025 today, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, and Patron of the GASA Singapore Chapter, announced a series of key initiatives to combat the rising tide of online scams, which have cost Southeast Asia an estimated US$23.6 billion in the past year. The key initiatives include:

● GovTech Singapore joining the Global Signal Exchange (GSE): The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) is the first government agency globally to commit to exchanging scam signals through the GSE for scam disruption.

● Google.org’s US$5 million fund: Google.org is providing US$5 million in funding to The ASEAN Foundation to expand online scam prevention resources to 3 million people across Southeast Asia.

● New report and game: A new report on building resilience against digitally-enabled scams and fraud in Southeast Asia was released by the Tech for Good Institute in partnership with Bamboo Builders. Additionally, an immersive web-game was announced as part of the ScamWISE National Education Programme by Bamboo Builders.

● GASA network expansion: The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) network has grown, with new operational chapters in Indonesia and the Philippines joining the existing one in Singapore.

State Of Scams In Southeast Asia 2025 Report

The newly launched “State of Scams in Southeast Asia 2025 Report,” which surveyed 6,000 people across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, revealed the staggering scale of the problem. An average of US$660 is lost per person, with Singapore experiencing the highest per person loss at US$2,132. The report also found that nearly two-thirds of all scams occur within 24 hours of first contact, and an alarming 77% of Southeast Asian adults were exposed to a scam in the past year.

Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA, emphasised the urgent need for action. “Online scams are not just a consumer inconvenience, they are a global security challenge undermining digital trust and economic resilience,” Abraham said. “Criminal networks are moving faster than our protections, but it is possible to close the gap. GASA’s mission is to provide the infrastructure and partnership needed to close this gap – uniting efforts across sectors and borders to build a stronger, collective defence.”

GovTech Singapore Has Become The First Government Agency To Commit to Exchanging Scam Signals Through The Global Signal Exchange (GSE)

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) has joined the GSE, making it the first government agency globally to commit to exchanging scam signals. Tracking over 400 million threats in real time, the GSE allows member organisations to rapidly share information for scam disruption. Co-founded by Oxford Information Labs Research (OXIL), Google, and the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), GSE is the first global clearinghouse for the sharing of scams and fraud threat signals, with members including technology giants such as Meta and Microsoft. This collaboration is a major step in strengthening global public-private partnership against online scams.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and Ministry of Health, and Patron of the GASA Singapore Chapter said, “The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has introduced powerful new tools, but it’s a double-edged sword. With AI, scammers can create hyper-realistic deepfake videos, generate persuasive and personalised text messages at scale, and automate fraudulent campaigns with unprecedented speed. Combating this requires close collaboration between governments, industry, and civil society, and a strategy of using technology to fight technology. These global summits are vital for sharing lessons and building more coordinated responses across the region.”

Google.org Announces US$5 Million In Funding To Support The ASEAN Foundation

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, also announced US$5 million in funding to support The ASEAN Foundation, which will work with local partners to expand online scam prevention resources for 3 million people across Southeast Asia. This includes scaling the educational game “Be Scam Ready”, a tool designed by Google to build resilience against online threats by exposing players to common scam tactics in a safe environment, helping them learn how to spot the real thing. Google plans for an October launch in Singapore and aims to roll out the interactive game to more markets in the Asia Pacific region in 2026 by leveraging GASA’s extensive member network.

New Report And Web-game Announced At The Sidelines Of The Global Anti-Scam Summit

In a separate announcement, the Tech for Good Institute, in partnership with Bamboo Builders and supported by Google.org, released a new report at the sidelines of the Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2025. The new report, “Building Resilience Against Digitally-enabled Scams and Fraud in Southeast Asia,” emphasises the critical need for a “whole-of-society” approach to combatting online scams. It advocates for building digital resilience at every stage of a victim’s journey and stresses the importance of localised, relevant strategies. The findings are based on insights from over 70 regional experts, including members of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance.

In addition, Bamboo Builders also announced an immersive web-game as part of the SG ScamWISE National Education Programme. “ScamWISE Squad,” by Bamboo Builders with the support of Google.org, is an immersive game that transforms real-life scam case studies from Singapore into an engaging and relatable educational experience for all ages. Scheduled for a full release in 2026, the game aims to equip 100,000 Singaporeans, particularly youth and seniors, with the skills to defend themselves against scams and online threats.

GASA Network Expansion in Southeast Asia

The recently launched “State of Scams in Southeast Asia 2025 Report” revealed that 63% of Southeast Asian adults claim to have had a scam experience in the last 12 months. To address the growing threat of scams, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) has significantly expanded its presence in Southeast Asia, establishing operational chapters in both Indonesia and the Philippines over the past year. These new chapters join the existing one in Singapore, creating a stronger regional network for combating online fraud.

By creating local chapters, GASA is able to foster greater collaboration and intelligence-sharing within these key markets. Rajat Maheshwari, chairman of the GASA Singapore Chapter and Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, added that effective solutions cannot be developed in silos. “Singapore has shown that with the right alignment between public and private sectors, we can move the needle,” Maheshwari noted. “Our collective responsibility is to scale these solutions across Southeast Asia and beyond to ensure that citizens and businesses alike can operate in a trusted digital environment.”

