Laos Reports 452 Road Accidents, 61 Deaths in August

Laos witnessed 452 road accidents in August, resulting in 824 vehicles damaged, 593 people injured, and 61 fatalities, the Traffic Police Department reported.

All figures show a decrease compared to July, with injuries down by 184 cases and deaths down by two.

Vientiane Capital recorded the highest number of accidents, with 89 cases, 180 vehicles damaged, 89 people injured, and 18 fatalities.

Authorities identified the leading causes of accidents as drunk driving, speeding, illegal lane changes, overtaking without permission, failure to yield, vehicle technical issues, and violations of traffic signs.

Data indicates that accidents occur most frequently between 5:00 pm and midnight, with Friday being the day with the highest incidents.

Young drivers aged 16–30 accounted for the majority of accidents, followed by the 31–50 age group. By occupation, military personnel had the highest accident rates, followed by laborers.

The estimated financial damage from accidents in August amounted to LAK 16.54 billion (USD 763,762)

Traffic authorities continue to urge drivers to practice caution, adhere to speed limits, avoid alcohol before driving, and maintain their vehicles to reduce the risk of accidents.