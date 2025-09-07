Federation of Hong Kong Changzhou Youth Officially Established, Uniting Youth Power to Open a New Chapter in Changzhou-Hong Kong Cooperation

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the afternoon of September 6, the inauguration ceremony of the Federation of Hong Kong Changzhou Youth was solemnly held in Hong Kong. The Honourable Tang Ping-keung, Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong SAR; the Honourable Henry Tang Ying-yen, Standing Committee Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and Founding President of the Federation of HK Jiangsu Community Organisations; Mr. Yu Xuejie, Deputy Director of the Community Liaison Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Mr. Zhang Guolai, Second-level Inspector of its Youth Work Department; the Honourable Yiu Mau Lung , Member of the CPPCC National Committee and President of the Federation of HK Jiangsu Community Organisations; Ms. Yang Fen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Changzhou Municipal Party Committee, Director of the United Front Work Department, and President of the Changzhou Overseas Friendship Association; and the Honourable Dr. Ko Wing-man, Standing Committee Member of the CPPCC National Committee and Chairman of the TCM All-sector Hong Kong Centre, joined over 200 representatives from across Hong Kong society to witness this landmark occasion, which strengthens Changzhou–Hong Kong ties and empowers youth development.

In his address, Secretary Tang Ping-keung noted that the establishment of the Federation provides an important platform for Changzhou youth in Hong Kong. He encouraged young people to actively integrate into Hong Kong society, play a proactive role in supporting Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and contribute their youthful energy to the country’s broader development.

In his remarks, Henry Tang reflected on Changzhou’s rich cultural heritage and dynamic development. He noted that Hong Kong, as a “super-connector,” holds unique advantages and expressed hope that young people would leverage this role to advance Jiangsu–Hong Kong cooperation from “economic and trade connectivity” to “people-to-people bonds,” bringing greater warmth and depth to ties between the two regions.

In her address, Yang Fen expressed hope that the Federation of Hong Kong Changzhou Youth would act as a bridge, facilitating deeper integration between Changzhou’s industrial strengths and Hong Kong’s international resources through various exchange activities. She encouraged young people to seize the opportunities of the era, uphold a spirit of patriotism and devotion to Hong Kong, continue innovating in their respective fields, and contribute to Hong Kong’s long-term stability and to the nation’s prosperity.

Mr. CHIU Lon Ronald, Chairman of CSC Group, serves as the inaugural president of the Federation of Hong Kong Changzhou Youth. He said the Federation would adhere to the principle of “patriotism, love for Hong Kong and the hometown, and a sense of commitment, solidarity and responsibility,” focus on cutting-edge fields such as AI and fintech, provide platforms for exchange and cooperation between Changzhou and Hong Kong youth, and facilitate the joint development of young people from both regions.

On the same day, a panel discussion themed “AI and FinTech: Empowering New Opportunities for Jiangsu-Hong Kong Youth Development” was held. Mr. Witman Hung, Founder of Shenzhen ZebraS Technology Acceleration Platform, Mr. Lu Haitian, Director of Mainland Development at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and other experts held in-depth discussions with youth representatives on topics such as Jiangsu–Hong Kong industrial collaboration, technological innovation, and youth development pathways, exploring new directions for cooperation between young people from both regions.

The establishment of the Federation of Hong Kong Changzhou Youth has not only created a “warm home” for Changzhou youth in Hong Kong to foster bonds of hometown affinity and pursue shared development, but has also marked a new stage in youth exchange and cooperation between Changzhou and Hong Kong. Looking ahead, the Federation will continue to act as a bridge, bringing together the wisdom and energy of young people to contribute new chapters to the deep integration of Jiangsu and Hong Kong and to the broader goals of national development.