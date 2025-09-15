Xayabouly Police Seize Nearly 13 Million Meth Pills in Major Drug Bust

On 10 September, police in Xayabouly Province seized nearly 13 million methamphetamine pills from a man attempting to transport them for sale in Vientiane Capital. The case was made public on 15 September.

According to a report from Khop district, authorities became suspicious of a heavy-duty truck without a license plate traveling from Parktha district in Bokeo Province toward a checkpoint in Xayabouly.

Police ordered the driver to stop for inspection, but he refused and attempted to flee, prompting a pursuit. The truck was later found abandoned at a three-way intersection in Muangdonemoun village, though the suspect had already fled the scene.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, police discovered 64 bags containing a total of 12,742,000 methamphetamine pills, along with two mobile phones.

Following an extensive search, the driver, identified as 28-year-old Khoua Yang, was apprehended. He admitted to being from Parktha district in Bokeo Province and confessed to transporting the drugs for delivery to buyers in Vientiane Capital.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities confirmed that the case will proceed in accordance with the country’s judicial process.