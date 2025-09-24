Young Luang Prabang Artisan Wins Global Award for Lao Embroidery

Lao handicrafts shone brightly on the global stage, as a unique embroidery technique by a young Lao artisan won the Youngest Artisan award at this year’s International Festival of Handicrafts in Kokand, Uzbekistan.

The festival, held from 19 to 21 September, brought together 250 international participants from over 70 countries. Its aim was to gather talented craftspeople to showcase their national patterns and applied arts.

One Lao artisan stood out for his remarkable contribution, and his deep-rooted connection to his heritage.

Khounphithack Latesavat, a 29-year-old business owner of Muenna Lao Silk in Luang Prabang, has a passion for incorporating Lao traditions into clothing, including the Sinh (traditional Lao skirt), shirts, and Lao shoulder scarf.

This was Khounphithack’s second attempt at the competition, having previously won second runner-up in 2022. But this time, he came prepared, both creatively and mentally, determined to elevate his work to a new level.

“I wanted to finish what I’ve started, and I’ve learned what my mistakes are, so I fixed them to win the competition this time,” he said.

Crafting Fashion from Luang Prabang’s Spirit

At the heart of Khounphithack’s designs lies his hometown: Luang Prabang.

For the fashion show round, he chose to tell a story of Laos through landmarks that represent its soul.

The first set, called “15 Naga Families”, was inspired by the Naga figures at the town’s Royal Palace, which are a symbol of faith and belief in the spiritual animal that protects the people and the city from harm.

The set was dyed with a natural pigment called klang, which gives it a deep red shade similar to the Royal Palace logo and the symbols of past Lao kings. It was then decorated with a special gold-thread embroidery technique called ding kham, where silver and gold threads are woven together to create intricate patterns.

The second set, “Kinnary-Inspired Traditional Silk Shirt,” was inspired by the Kinnary, a graceful, bird-like female figure from Lao folklore often seen on the walls of Wat Xieng Thong. It was made from high-quality handwoven silk and adorned with detailed gold and silver embroidery, along with diamonds and gemstones.

The sleeves followed the traditional Luang Prabang style, keeping the shirt authentic while giving it a unique and refined appearance.

The last set, “12 Zodiacs,” was inspired by the animals painted on the walls of temples in Luang Prabang. For this design, Khounphithack and his team wove the fabric in a sunflower pattern.

It features 12 colored fabrics woven into the base of the cloth, with each of the 12 zodiac animals embroidered using traditional techniques. Gold and silver threads, along with patterns like square keys and long locks, created a sharp and elegant depiction of each zodiac animal.

“Every minute is priceless on the stage, so I brought these three historic and significant places as a small advertisement about Laos as it is a country with beauty and vulnerability to visit,” Khounphithack said.

Preparation and Passion Elevate Lao Silk Globally

The path to success for the one and only representative from the “Land of a Million Elephants” was not easy. He described the moment before showcasing his handicrafts to the foreign audience:

“It was very tough. I had to prepare so many things, like designing patterns, preparing clothes for the fashion show, shooting a lookbook, and presenting my work in English,” he emphasized.

Despite the hard work, he never forgot the reason he started this journey: to support local products and promote tourism in a way that preserves their uniqueness and ensures they remain sustainable over time.

As the competition was very “intense”, Khounphithack started thinking about the best technique he could use for his work. He came up with a 3D technique that could bring a lively dimension to the patterns. He also blended ancient Lao embroidery with advanced European techniques.

Khounphithack ultimately believed that understanding the judges’ tastes was key to winning the competition.

By using soft-toned colors, he aimed to make the patterns more accessible, helping the judges more easily grasp the essence of Lao culture and appreciate the fabric’s texture.

“The pattern, I tried to adapt it in an international way. It might look simple and common in Laos, but for foreigners, I made it eye-catching for them,” he said.

“Lao silk handicraft reflects not only a tradition but also how people live, how they dress, and how they practice their way of life. It reflects the kind of living that Lao people value and their prosperity in art and culture.”