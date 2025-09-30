Major Infrastructure Push Targets Road, Rail, and Waterway Upgrades in Laos

Laos has launched a five-year strategic roadmap to modernize its national transport system, with a focus on upgrading roads, bridges, railways, and waterways.

Key projects include the Laos–Vietnam and Vientiane–Champasack railway lines. The plan aims to enhance regional connectivity, facilitate cross-border trade, and support sustainable urban development.

Major Infrastructure Projects

On 24 September, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ngampasong Muangmany, announced that approximately 500 kilometers of highways will be upgraded to meet ASEAN standards for heavy freight transport, allowing up to 11 tons per axle. This effort will be supported by private sector investment.

The ministry will also strengthen truck weight control and improve expressway management to increase road safety and durability.

As part of the plan, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport will complete existing projects and implement 11 major new infrastructure initiatives. Key priorities include upgrading National Road No. 13 South from Thakhek district to Naphao International Border Gate in Khammouane province, constructing six bridges on National Road No. 8 in Bolikhamxay province, and building 12 bridges on National Road No. 20 in Champasack province.

The plan also targets infrastructure development in the northern region, with highway upgrades across five provinces and new rural roads connecting Paktha and Pha Oudom districts in Bokeo province. Rehabilitation of National Road No. 8, which suffered severe damage during the natural disasters of 2023, is also a major focus.

Three ongoing projects are scheduled for completion. These include the Mekong River Bridge connecting Xiengman and Luang Prabang City, local highways linking Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Salavanh provinces, and 12 bridges along National Road No. 13 South.

Preparatory work continues for the construction of the 6th Lao–Thai Friendship Bridge between Salavanh province and Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand, along with rehabilitation of National Road No. 18B in Attapeu province, extending to the Laos–Vietnam border.

Logistics and Dry Ports

In addition to roads and bridges, the ministry will expand logistics infrastructure through the development of three dry ports in Thakhek district (Khammouane), Huayxai district (Bokeo), and Luang Prabang city.

These facilities will serve as logistics hubs, supported by revised service fees and improved cross-border freight monitoring.

The roadmap also includes significant improvements to passenger transport, focusing on vehicle modernization, station upgrades, and better route management. River transport along the Mekong will be strengthened through port modernization, enhanced navigation channels, and integrated cargo-tourism services.

Rail infrastructure is a key component of the plan. The ministry aims to resolve existing issues with the Laos–China Railway, improve connectivity with both China and Thailand, and advance the Laos–Vietnam Railway Project.

Feasibility studies and design work are currently underway for the Vientiane–Thakhek–Naphao line connecting to Vietnam’s Vung Ang port, the Kaisone Phomvihane City–Dansavanh route in Savannakhet province, and the Vientiane–Champasack Railway Project.