Avathon Launches Autonomy for Aerospace Operations

Autonomy has moved beyond the cockpit to the factory floor, the hangar, and the supply chain—transforming Aerospace Operations

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Avathon today announced the launch of Autonomy for Aerospace Operations, a unified AI and knowledge platform that connects manufacturing, supply chain, and maintenance data to drive coordinated decision-making across the aerospace lifecycle.



By integrating insights from production quality, Bill of Materials (BOM), supplier sourcing, parts availability, and workforce capacity, the platform enables organizations to synchronize manufacturing and logistics decisions with in-service maintenance and repair operations—reducing Aircraft on Ground (AOG) events, improving throughput and quality, and strengthening fleet readiness.

The aerospace industry faces mounting operational pressures. Airlines and operators must maintain aging fleets while executing complex network repairs; OEMs must scale production while meeting uncompromising quality standards; and supply chains are strained by diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages (DMSMS), long lead times, and geopolitical or trade-driven sourcing constraints.

At the same time, technician shortages and retirements create critical gaps across maintenance teams, threatening both schedule compliance and asset availability.

These pressures are amplified by the mismatch between aircraft lifecycles and component lifecycles, requiring continuous spare-parts redesign, strategic positioning, and supply-chain orchestration. With over 700,000 new maintenance technicians projected to be needed globally by 2043—and the U.S. short by 50,000 in just two years—alongside components turning over every 5–10 years, aerospace organizations must adopt intelligent, autonomous operations to maintain production efficiency, fleet readiness, and network reliability.

Avathon’s Autonomy Platform is already deployed within several of the world’s leading aerospace organizations. These collaborations ensure Avathon’s solutions address the operational realities of OEMs, MROs, and Air Transport operators.

“The aerospace sector is balancing extraordinary demand with extraordinary constraints,” said Beckett Jackson, Board Member at Avathon and Partner at AE Industrial Partners. “As investors, we see the opportunity for AI to fundamentally change how this industry manages complexity. Avathon’s approach stands out because it doesn’t just provide insights or narrow automation—it reasons across manufacturing, maintenance, and supply networks in a way that compounds efficiency and resilience over time.”

The Avathon Autonomy Platform converts dispersed data across manufacturing, supply, and in-service operations into knowledge that autonomous agents act on in real time.

“Autonomy represents the next leap forward for aerospace operations,” said Bernie Dunn, Advisor to Avathon and former President of Boeing Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. “Having worked with OEMs and airlines across multiple regions, I’ve seen firsthand how operational complexity and supply constraints ripple across the globe. The industry doesn’t just need better data—it needs systems that can act on it in real time. Avathon’s platform embeds decision-making where it matters most—maintenance, quality, and supply—delivering efficiency and resilience across every operation, anywhere in the world.”

Powered by a computational knowledge graph (CKG), the Avathon Autonomy Platform connects operational data across assets, people, and processes. The system continuously learns from new inputs, allowing AI agents to reason across the full lifecycle—from build to maintain to sustain—while remaining transparent and fully auditable.

“Aerospace is one of the most complex operating environments on earth,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. “Our mission is to bring autonomy to operations that can’t fail—whether it’s a factory floor or a fleet in service. By uniting data across manufacturing, maintenance, and supply, we’re helping the industry achieve safer, faster, and more efficient performance at scale.”

Autonomy for Aerospace Operations is available now for OEMs, MROs, and commercial operators. Visit www.avathon.com for more information.

About Avathon:

Avathon delivers industrial autonomy powered by AI and knowledge graphs, enabling organizations to connect data, decisions, and execution across operations. Its Autonomy Platform brings decision intelligence and execution to the world’s most critical industries, empowering safer, more resilient, and more efficient operations.