Canadian Solar Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for November 13

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (“the Company”, “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m., November 13, 2025, in Hong Kong) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2025 results and business outlook.

The dial-in phone number for the live audio call is +1-877-300-8521 (toll-free from the U.S.), 800 905 945 (from Hong Kong), 400 120 1203 (local dial-in from Mainland China) or +1-412-317-6026 from international locations. The conference ID is 10203526. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar’s website at www.canadiansolar.com.

A replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the call until 11:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 27, 2025 (12:00 p.m. November 28, 2025, in Hong Kong) and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (toll-free from the U.S.) or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The replay pin number is 10203526. A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations section of Canadian Solar’s at www.canadiansolar.com.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 165 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 13 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of June 30, 2025, boasting a $3 billion contracted backlog as of June 30, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 27 GWp of solar and 80 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Wina Huang

Investor Relations

Canadian Solar Inc.

investor@canadiansolar.com