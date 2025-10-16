DAHON Launches New Chapter: Grand Opening of DAGOLD Factory Paves the Way for Growth

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to the robust growth of the electric bicycle markets worldwide, DAHON Tech (Stock Code: 02543.HK) is strategically positioning itself and forming a strong alliance with Golden Wheel Group to establish a new company DAGOLD Technology . A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on October 16 at its factory in Tianjin, China.



“DAHON’s successful listing and DAGOLD’s ceremony today demonstrates our ambition and strong growth,” said Dr. Hon.



DAGOLD Technology Joint Venture Factory (Tianjin)

The new production base will give DAHON the regional cost advantages to expand production capacity for entry-level models, allowing the business teams to offer broader range of products to drive growth in emerging markets and meet the needs of consumers at different levels.



Industry guests, partners, and media gathered together to witness this historic moment.

At the ceremony, Dr. David T. Hon, Founder and CEO of DAHON , delivered an inspiring address.

“Today marks an important milestone in DAHON ‘s solid step forward in expanding our capacity. Through our partnership with Golden Wheel , we will leverage Tianjin’s manufacturing strength to galvanize the application of DAHON-V technology, offering lighter, faster, and smarter mobility solutions at higher value and affordability, while contributing to the global green mobility industry.”



Dr. Hon delivered an address at the ceremony.

Product Innovation and Market Expansion

Equipped with world-class facilities and a highly experienced R&D team from leading bicycle and e-bike manufacturers, the DAGOLD Factory is designed to ensure innovation and premium quality.

Its main operations include fulfilling orders for both DAHON and Golden Wheel, focusing on five major series — electric motorcycles, electric passenger trikes, e-folding bikes, e-bikes, and electric scooters.

Technology Sharing and Smart Growth

Over the past two years, DAHON has accelerated the growth of its entire bicycle range through the implementation of “DAHON-V” technology. Through its “Sharing 360” strategy, DAHON has already licensed its brand to 16 companies and provided patented components to 18 industry peers, achieving resource sharing and mutual benefits.

DAHON’s debut on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange demonstrated its commitment to setting higher standards for quality and reliability, further attracting multiple new strategic partners. DAGOLD Factory showcases DAHON’s commitment to expanding production capacity, diversifying its products, and enhancing global presence.

A Bright Future Ahead

Looking ahead, DAHON will uphold its core principles of innovation, collaboration, and shared success, creating a greener, smarter, and more prosperous future for mobility with global partners.



DAHON staff and distributors enjoyed this celebrated moment.

For more information, please contact: marketing@dahon.com